Cardinals Designate Jhonny Peralta For Assignment

The Cardinals announced on Friday that they’ve designated veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta for assignment and activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the disabled list.
Peralta is playing out the final season of a four-year, $53MM contract, and while he was quite productive through the first half of that pact, his performance has cratered across the past two seasons. The 35-year-old Peralta tore a ligament in his thumb in Spring Training 2016 and never seemed to fully recover. He went on to have a second DL stint for the same thumb later that summer and finished up the ’16 campaign with a pedestrian .260/.307/.408 batting line in just 82 games.
The 2017 campaign, however, has been infinitely worse for Peralta. He’s spent time on the disabled list this year with an upper respiratory infection and, when healthy, has struggled through one of the worst prolonged stretches of his career. In 58 plate appearances this season, Peralta has batted just .204/.259/.204. As GM John Mozeliak explained, Peralta simply wasn’t going to have the opportunity to accumulate much playing time. With Jedd Gyorko taking over as the primary third baseman, Aledmys Diaz at shortstop and Wong at second base, the best Peralta could’ve hoped for would’ve been a utility role. Instead, it appears that job will go to rookie Paul DeJong for the time being.
Peralta is earning $10MM this season, so it’s all but certain that he’ll clear waivers and be formally released in the coming days. At that point, he’ll be able to sign with any club for the pro-rated portion of the league minimum for any time spent in the Majors. The Cardinals will be on the hook for the remainder of his salary (roughly $6.29MM through season’s end), minus that pro-rated league minimum sum he’d get were he to sign with another club.
Comments
YankeeFan18
This isn’t surprising
Lego4365
Red Sox?
mikedickinson
Without a doubt.
Mike M
I thought the same thing
thegreatcerealfamine
Come on..really?
partyatnapolis
peralta sucks
Cardinals17
Actually he doesn’t. Since his injury, he hasn’t had the opportunity to have consistent swings or playing time. I believe he could benefit a lot of teams in a play off hunt. With both leadership and his play.
troll
leading needles?
troll
that move won’t fix anything
kaido24
Another contract that didn’t fully play out that we have to eat the cost on. Broxton, now Peralta..
Not as bad as it could be, but still.
STLCards33
Big deal. Other organizations get burnt far more frequently on much bigger deals
kaido24
Which is why I added in that last part., it could be worse. Having to eat a contract, no matter how big sucks.
prf999
Talk to the Angels…
Cardinals17
An announcer just stated, on MLB Radio, that he held John Mozeleck responsible for the Cardinals 2017 failures. Because of poor contracts and poor accusations over the past few years. He defended Mathaney on those basis.
T206
This has the White Sox written all over it, not too far of a move for him either!
nysoxsam
If he can play 3B, the Sox should take a flyer that his PED assisted offense will improve. Marrero had one two homer game but otherwise hasn’t so what’s the risk? As I’ve said many times before, I don’t see them going for a big ticket upgrade to them trying to reset the luxury tax penalties this year. of course, if the Giants would take back Panda …
BusterMove
We’re good.
anoff
I know it’s unlikely, but I’d love AJ Preller to pull off a negative equity sort of trade here, and basically take Peralta’s contract off the Cardinals hands. with Allen Cordoba (ie, remove his rule 5 restrictions so he can be optioned) and a few lower level lottery pieces coming with. Spang has been pretty bad, and despite Schimpf breaking advance stats, he hasn’t exactly been productive in the traditional sense, so plugging Peralta in at 3rd and hoping for him to rebound enough to flip before the deadline doesn’t seem unfathomable. That said, the thinning of the Cards organizational depth in recent years might make them less willing to part with any pieces, lottery tickets or not, and they’re clearly already willing to just dump the $10mil, so I do think it’s unlikely..
troll
prorated $10 mil
GiantsX3
Giants might give him a shot to free up Nunez into a utility role and relieve the reliance on some of the youth influx.