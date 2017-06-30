Cardinals To Promote John Mozeliak, Mike Girsch

The Cardinals are set to promote John Mozeliak from general manager to president of baseball operations, while assistant GM Mike Girsch will be promoted to the post of general manager, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals have called a 2:00pm press conference to announce the move.
Mozeliak will still, of course, oversee the team’s baseball operations decisions and will remain heavily involved in all facets of the department, Goold notes, though he’ll now have a title that is perhaps more commensurate with his considerable experience. Mozeliak has been the general manager of the Cardinals for nearly a decade, and in making this move, the Cardinals will adopt what has become an increasingly popular front office structure throughout the game. Among the teams that utilize the president of baseball ops/GM hierarchy are the Dodgers (Andrew Friedman/Farhan Zaidi), Cubs (Theo Epstein/Jed Hoyer), Athletics (Billy Beane/David Forst), Rays (Matt Silverman/Erik Neander) and Indians (Chris Antonetti/Mike Chernoff).
It’s not immediately clear if Mozeliak will receive an extension with the new title, though Goold notes that chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has recently suggested that extension negotiations and talk of a new title for Mozeliak have been ongoing. His current deal runs through the 2018 season, though it certainly stands to reason that with the elevation in title will come a lengthier deal.
The 2017 season, of course, hasn’t been a strong one for the Cardinals, although the organization has generally prospered under Mozeliak. Since he took the job following the 2007 season, the Cards have made six postseason appearances, including a World Series victory in 2011 and a second World Series appearance two years later in 2013. Mozeliak, of course, also had a role in the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series championship, as he previously spent five years as an assistant GM to Walt Jocketty and has been involved in the organization’s scouting department dating all the way back to 1995.
Girsch, meanwhile, has held his AGM post since 2011 and has been with the organization since serving as an amateur scouting coordinator back in 2006. He’s spent six years directly assisting Mozeliak in nearly all facets of the game, including: contract negotiation, player evaluation, amateur scouting, player development and international operations.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Ha, as someone who isnt familiar with the cardinals organization I read the headline and was like huh wonder what positions they play and whos gonna get DFA.
frontdeskmike
They’re both relief pitchers.
kaido24
Well then…
GareBear
The Twins also use that form of executive hierarchy
Steve Adams
More or less, albeit with a slightly different title. (“Chief Baseball Officer” for Falvey.)
But, point wasn’t to list every single team that utilizes a president of baseball ops, but just to illustrate that it’s fairly common throughout the industry.
outinleftfield
Your team gets a major penalty for hacking another team and they completely stink this year so you get a promotion? Baseball is a different world.
mchaney317
To be fair though, that was all Christopher Correa and I don’t think there was any proof that Mozeliak had any knowledge of it
Birdman1182
And here I was hoping he would be fired for his piss poor running of the team since Jockety left. sigh
Brandon Burgess
Do you really believe that? Mozeliak, while not perfect, has done a very good job overall. How many ill advised extensions did Jocketty hand out? How many prospects did he trade away? The Cardinals have had a great deal of success under Mo. Again, not perfect but he does a good job
schellis
Same jobs with a paper promotion. All these are is just a changing of the jobs title.
We can’t lose our Assistant GM
But we like the guy we have now as GM he’s great
Can’t we offer the AGM more money
Can’t be done other owners would get upset that we pay our AGM that much coin.
What if we change our current GMs title to President then we can change the title of the AGM to GM and give him more money to stay, both will still do the same job though.
agentx
Steve Adams, is there contractual language or is it just an unwritten rule that teams with President, GM, and AGM vacancies cannot or typically will not hire another team’s executive current holding that title?
I understand that convention is as significant a factor in these “paper promotions” as compensation and each candidate’s title requirements or demands.
wkkortas
As long as the field management remain wretched, this is just moving the deck chairs on the Titanic.
mchaney317
Mozeliak is, at least in my opinion, one of the best executives in baseball. I had to write a report on someone in the sporting industry for one of my sport management classes last semester, and I wrote it about him. Not that that really matters, but I’m not even a Cardinals fan and he’s one of my role models.