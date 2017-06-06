Central Notes: White Sox, McCutchen, Royals

The White Sox’s rebuild compares favorably to where the cross-town Cubs were five years ago, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune writes. The White Sox already have Tim Anderson, Carlos Rodon, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, all of whom could still be with the club several years from now. (The newly signed Robert, by the way, recently reported to the White Sox’ Dominican Summer League team.) Of course, the White Sox have already traded a number of key pieces, including Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, and they aren’t likely to perform as badly as the 2012 Cubs did, meaning they won’t have access to some of the draft picks the Cubs received (including the No. 2 overall pick in 2013, which netted them Kris Bryant). And obviously, a good start to a rebuild doesn’t always lead to the sort of success the Cubs have had. But the number of premium talents the White Sox already have in place would appear to put them in good position overall. Here’s more from the Central divisions.
- Andrew McCutchen’s struggles this season could potentially leave the Pirates with a decision about whether to exercise his $14.5MM 2018 option (which comes with a $1M buyout), Travis Sawchik of FanGraphs writes. That call wouldn’t have seemed like a difficult one even after McCutchen’s lackluster 2016 season, but after a modest .232/.313/.419 start in 2017, it perhaps seems possible now. The Pirates could also consider dealing him at the deadline after keeping him over the winter. McCutchen did recently make a mechanical adjustment and is batting .394/.500/.727 over the past two weeks, and he could change his outlook entirely with more of that kind of hitting. Of course, the evidence that he can continue to hit so well after over a year of mediocre work at the plate is still a bit limited, and as Sawchik suggests, the Pirates are running out of time to figure out what to do with him.
- The Royals have announced that they’ve recalled righty Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha and optioned fellow righty Seth Maness to Omaha. Junis will start tonight against the Astros; the Royals’ rotation has struggled lately with injuries to Danny Duffy and Nate Karns, and will now lean on Junis, who has a strong 2.34 ERA, 12.1 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 in 42 1/3 innings in Omaha thus far this season. (Junis has also already made three appearances in the big leagues, striking out six but walking seven over 6 2/3 innings.) Maness briefly pitched for Omaha earlier this season while he was returning from injury, but this will be the first time he’s been optioned to Triple-A since the Cardinals first selected his contract in 2013. He’s allowed five runs, four earned, while striking out four and walking two in 9 2/3 innings with the Royals this season.
Comments
bleacherbum
That’s an impressive crop of young players that CHW has stockpiled. It could be even better which is scary, if they didn’t trade for Shields last year they would still have Tatis Jr. to add to that mix along with Frankie Montas and Trayce Thompson if the Frazier trade wasn’t made.
alexgordonbeckham
I believe Trayce Thompson is a career 4th OF/platoon bat. Not a bad thing but not someone who I think the Sox will miss long-term. Don’t think they will miss Montas either.
biogeek23
Wit respect to the White Sox being compared to the Cubs, we’ll see. They’d need to be on the right side of their trades for that to happen and have a laughable trade (to compare to the Shark for Addison Russel trade) , a have a lottery ticket turn into a gold mine (Arrieta) and have a few home grown prospects to round it out.
alexgordonbeckham
I feel like one can argue that they’re off to a better start talent-wise (I’m saying comparing year 1 of Cubs rebuild to year 1 of White Sox rebuild) and have/had better pieces to deal away (Cubs did get lucky on a few deals like the Arrieta one, who almost ended up with the White Sox in a deal that summer (story for another time of course)).
A lot of those guys like Russell, Schwarber, Bryant, Arrieta trade were after year 1 in the rebuild.
We will see if these guys actually pan out though.
My point of this post is: not a terrible start to the rebuild.
Astros_fan_84
I agree. The Astros didn’t have that kind of talent until year three of their rebuild.
alexgordonbeckham
They have to find some gems when they trade guys like Holland, Gonzalez, Robertson, Frazier, Melky. Just like the Cubs did with some of the rentals they dealt away.
Aaron Sapoznik
The single biggest difference between the Cubs and White Sox rebuild appears to be pitching. The Cubs prioritized positional players with advanced hit tools in the June Rule 4 draft while the White Sox have continued to concentrate on adding advanced college arms to their system.
The White Sox did select an advanced college bat in catcher Zack Collins with their first #1 pick last June but then turned to college arms with their second first rounder (Zack Burdi) and #2 selection (Alec Hansen). Later on, the White Sox selected a couple more college bats in OF’s Alex Call and Jameson Fisher, each of whom are now ranked among their top 16 prospects.
The White Sox continued to prioritize pitching with their two blockbuster trades last December that kicked off their rebuild. All three prospects received from the Nationals for OF Adam Eaton were pitchers as were 2 of the 4 from the Red Sox for P Chris Sale. Of course, one of the key figures the organization received for their former ace was 2B Yoan Moncada who is currently ranked as MLB.com’s #1 prospect. The recent signing of the top 2016-2017 international FA, CF Luis Robert, also adds a significant piece to a system still shy of elite positional players who can hit.
I would anticipate the White Sox to continue their recent trend of improving their farm system with advanced bats. I expect they will draft another college bat with the #11 overall pick in next week’s amateur draft and also concentrate on offensive players in trades as the non-waiver deadline approaches next month.
alexgordonbeckham
Agreed. I think they end up taking a college bat with the #11 pick on Monday, target a top hitter in a Q deal (I don’t think he gets dealt this season anymore unless he starts pitching normal up until 7/31), and they should be drafting top 5 next year so hopefully they take the best bat available at that time as well.
redsfan48
I don’t think a team goes into the draft “prioritizing” a specific type of player (hitter or pitcher). The draft is more about taking the best available player on the board, and only if it’s a close call do you pick whatever you think best suits the team’s future needs. Trades, on the other hand, are where teams choose to prioritize hitters over pitchers, or vice versa.
William
Dump Cruth, Just get something for him !,
Mike M
imagine if the Astros took Bryant or Gray instead of Appel
sdsuphilip
I’m a bit skeptical of the arms in particular. It’s nice the Giolito sits low to mid 90s with a good curve but his results are worrysome (mainly K-BB%). Lopez has a pretty violent delivery and Kopech still is walking like 12% of hitters he faces. All of them are very much high risk prospects. I think Anderson will be fine but hard to see him even get to Russell level with the plate discipline/doesn’t have same raw power as Russell. Definitely have a good farm tho and maybe to get a Faedo or Adell in the draft