NL West Notes: Bettis, Gray, Dahl, Walker, Bradley, Wood, Giants

Rockies righty Chad Bettis is set to report to the club to begin moving toward a return, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports on Twitter. Bettis, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer, has already been throwing and running. Needless to say, it’s great to see that he’s ready to start working in earnest. Notably, too, Bettis could conceivably represent quite an impactful late-season addition if the Rockies stay in contention and he’s able to move through a rehab assignment.

A quicker path to relief for the Rockies rotation could be in the works, as Jon Gray was able to run on the field for the first time this week, per Groke. Gray is slated to face hitters in a sim game for the first time next week, which suggests he isn’t far from ramping it up in earnest. Groke also notes that the club isn’t interested in utilizing a six-man rotation; presumably, another hurler will step aside to make way for Gray when he’s ready.

The news wasn't quite as promising for Rockies outfielder David Dahl, who has also missed the entire season thus far after a strong rookie campaign. His rib issues are still causing discomfort, so the club has sent him back to its spring facility to keep exercising and waiting for the problems to subside, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com (via Twitter). With Ian Desmond back, Mark Reynolds still producing, and Gerardo Parra showing much-improved form, the loss of Dahl hasn't been as significant as might have been feared. Still, he'd represent another offensive threat, and his progress could be quite important if any needs arise between now and the trade deadline.

Diamondbacks righty Taijuan Walker isn't quite ready to take the ball this weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports on Twitter. Walker says his blister is nearly healed, but isn't quite to the point that the club is comfortable putting him on the major league mound.

Meanwhile, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo tells MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM (Twitter link) that the club isn't interested in moving righty Archie Bradley back to the rotation at this point. That was a topic of discussion when Shelby Miller was lost for the year, says Lovullo, but ultimately the team felt Bradley was too valuable in his current role as a multi-inning-capable reliever. The 24-year-old, a former top prospect, had struggled as a starter in his prior MLB work. But he currently owns a sterling 1.46 ERA through 24 2/3 innings of relief, with 31 strikeouts against just six walks on the year.

Dodgers lefty Alex Wood, who is on the DL with sternum discomfort but was just named the NL pitcher of the month, got some promising news today. As Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times tweets, skipper Dave Roberts says a medical review came back "as benign as possible." Wood is only expected to miss one more start before he'll be ready to return.

Things are obviously not going well for the Giants in 2017; indeed, as Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News observes, not only is the major league outfit struggling, but all of the organization's affiliates are currently sitting in last place. GM Bobby Evans says that may be due in part to the fact that the club has pushed younger players up the ladder somewhat rapidly — especially pitchers. Looking back at the MLB outfit, top righty Johnny Cueto had some notable words on the current atmosphere in the clubhouse. Drawing a distinction to his prior clubs, Cueto says the Giants players tend to be "on their own, just sitting at their locker, very quiet, just by themselves."