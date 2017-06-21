Check Out Pro Hockey Rumors For NHL Expansion Draft Coverage

In true Las Vegas fashion, the city’s first major sports team will reveal their initial roster at an awards ceremony this evening. With the power to select a single player from every other team, the Vegas Golden Knights have held all the cards for the past few weeks. Already they’ve swung deals to acquire young talent and that should continue well into the night. Is Shea Theodore heading to the strip? Will James Neal try for his tenth-straight 20-goal season in the desert?

7pm tonight , the team will be announced and At, the team will be announced and Pro Hockey Rumors is the only place you need for all the instant analysis and reaction from around the league. From closed-door dealing to expansion extravaganzas, the most exciting time in the NHL offseason is happening right now. Follow @prohockeyrumors on Twitter to keep up with all the breaking player movement, and download the Trade Rumors app for iOS to never miss a minute of hockey coverage.