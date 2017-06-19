Check Out Pro Hockey Rumors For NHL Expansion Draft Coverage

The Vegas Golden Knights are the first major sports franchise to hit the strip, and they’ll select a player from each NHL team in the upcoming expansion draft. The protection lists have been submitted, and the Golden Knights are in their 72-hour window of exclusive free agent negotiation. They’ll announce the team during the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 21st but rumblings have already begun on who will be on the initial roster.

It’s the most interesting week of the NHL offseason, as Friday will also be the first round of the 2017 Entry Draft, with the New Jersey Devils holding the first overall pick. Will they pick Swiss-phenom Nico Hischier, or select the prototype center Nolan Patrick? Make sure you check out Pro Hockey Rumors and follow @prohockeyrumors to keep up with the wild week.