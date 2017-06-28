Cubs To Designate Miguel Montero, Promote Victor Caratini

The Cubs have decided to designate veteran catcher Miguel Montero for assignment, according to ESPNChicago.com’s Jesse Rogers (via Twitter). Chicago is set to promote young receive Victor Caratini in his place, ESPN.com’s Buster Olney tweets.
Chicago is making the move the morning after Montero allowed the Nationals to run wild on the basepaths — and then blamed it on starter Jake Arrieta. While both surely have their share of the blame for the seven swiped bags, Montero’s public comments were clearly not taken well by the organization.
Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo didn’t mince words on the topic. This morning, in an interview on ESPN 1000 (Twitter link), he described the situation like this: “When you point fingers you’re a selfish player. We have another catcher that throws everyone out.”
With the Cubs trying to right the ship after a middling start to the year, the organization will now part with a player who was performing at a high level with the bat — despite the ongoing questions about his abilities behind the dish. Through 112 plate appearances, he carries a .286/.366/.439 batting line with four home runs.
As a left-handed-hitting backstop with a history of strong power production, Montero ought to draw interest. But he’s also earning a hefty $14MM salary in the final year of his deal, so the 33-year-old isn’t going to be claimed. Instead, it seems reasonable to expect he’ll either be traded (with the Cubs holding onto a big chunk of change) or allowed to test the open market.
Chicago will now sport a youthful and talented backstop pairing, with the 23-year-old Caratini joining 25-year-old Willson Contreras. The switch-hitting Caratini has enjoyed a breakout year thus far at Triple-A Iowa, slashing a robust .343/.384/.539 with eight home runs over 271 trips to the plate.
Though Caratini is certainly an interesting player who could hold down the reserve role the rest of the way, today’s move also opens at least some possibility that the Cubs will explore the trade market this summer (or look at an option such as current free agent Derek Norris). Even if a significant addition isn’t pursued, Chicago might look into adding another veteran to an organization that does already employ Carlos Corporan. Perhaps it’s even possible that Kyle Schwarber could return to more regular duties behind the dish once he’s called back up, though undoubtedly the Cubs will also want to continue protecting his knee and allow him to focus on getting right at the plate.
Comments
MB923
Wowzers. Shouldn’t have blamed your teammate.
cubsfan2489
That was fast! Don’t talk trash about the one guy who wants you to catch for him!
supermusicgenius
The Cubs are doing the right thing. Monterey threw Arrieta under the bus. That’s not being a team player. Chicago doesn’t need that garbage but haha they won’t repeat this year. I’m glad.
AnthonyRizzo44
Arrieta has been trash and deserves to be thrown under the bus. Arrieta had been blaming his struggles on the Cubs for overworking him and I don’t care what anyone says he has one of the slowest deliveries in the game. I say one of either Arrieta or Lackey will be gone before it’s October and rightfully so. Montero had at least been putting up decent offensive numbers for a team who hasn’t had a lot of offense and has been a leader.
Kayrall
One of the 7 steals last night was of 3rd base.
justinept
He said he was overworked the last two years. That’s not blaming the Cubs. That’s acknowledging a truth, and it comes with the territory of two deep playoff runs.
acarneglia
Overworked is a terrible excuse. Ross did most of the catching the last two years and he’s split time with Contreras too
AnthonyRizzo44
He’s a starting pitcher. It is his job to pitch that much. If he wants to get money of an ace he needs to be pitching just as much as he has the past 2 years.
tylerall5
Leaders don’t turn on their teammates.
Priggs89
Rizzo had no problem turning on Montero…
crazysull
I think last nights comments played a role in this decision
Kayrall
I think water is wet.
metseventually
And birds fly
justinept
Let’s not jump to conclusions…
GeauxRangers
Literally was just watching the interview yesterday where he threw his pitchers under the bus for the steals lol. Not surprised at all after those comments. Not good for a locker room.
Freex19
I’m thinking they had been thinking about this and his comments yesterday made it Theo’s decision clear.
craiglambert50
Provably for lashing out at arrieta
thebare
I was hoping and praying the Cubs gave Victor C. A chance in July he was ready and he can throw runners out but more important he can block a ball in the dirt.
thebare
He and Wilson C. Are very much alike
THE JOKER
I can’t believe the Cubs would just ditch Montero…& get almost nothing in return.. besides a… rookie…I guess you say a bad tweet..& the bird cage opens for all the alley cats.. ooooops…
CubsRule08
What does this even mean? LOL
frontdeskmike
Huh???
MB923
Why are some of you saying “I think that had to do with his comments”. It’s quite obvious that was the reason and the only reason why. Montero has done just fine this year Offensively.
acarneglia
Didn’t Montero rip the Cubs for playing Ross over him in the playoffs? Like something like “I’m paid to catch and I’m never out here catching”
realgone2
Yes. He’s a complainer and seems like a pain in the ass.
kaido24
Trea Turner can run, that wasn’t his first game he’s stolen 4 bases and it won’t be his last….
I’m interested to see how many bases Turner steals when they play the Cardinals this weekend.
Desertbull
He should not have said it but he was at least partially correct.
Don’t walk 6 in 4+ and they would be on base to steal
And the offense only had 2 hits. Thats a recurring theme no one wants to talk about.
Kayrall
Montero isn’t one to publicly hold back his opinion. I’ll be interested to see his rebuttal now that he is gone and all emotional.
DaveP
Rizzo says pointing fingers means you’re a selfish player then points finger at Montero. Not a great couple of weeks for him either.
I guess Maddon’s schtick of tshirts with sayings on them, playing dress up on flights and bringing animals to the ball park isn’t working as well this year.
realgone2
I’m guessing it’s an ex team mate now.
dewssox79
this
nccubsfan
Not a great couple of weeks for Rizzo? The man has been on fire.
DaveP
Last 7 days: .136/.286/.136
RytheStunner
Pointing fingers = blaming someone else for something
Calling someone out for throwing a teammate under the bus is not “pointing fingers”, so your claim that he’s doing the same thing is invalid.
And what do you mean it hasn’t been a great couple of weeks for Rizzo? He was moved to the leadoff spot and proceeded to set leadoff records and is hitting over .300 in that spot.
dewssox79
Arrieta has been bus driving the team for over working him and for sloppy defense.
aleek556
In no way is DFAing Montero a smart move, but as a Cardinals fan I’m fine with it.
bravesfan
Caratini… just another braves prospect we should have never given up and couldn’t afford to give up. That trade did very little for us and I think Caratini is gonna be good.
Not surprised here with Montero … although his comments are somewhat true, can’t do that. Didn’t he do complaining during the WS last year also? Wanted to play more or was unhappy he didn’t play more. He just needs to shut it. Cubs probably can’t afford to give him up right now, but no doubt you have to cut the weed before it grows bigger. Good decision by the Cubs.
realgone2
Oh jeez don’t remind me of that trade. That was the start of the love affair with Boni. Whom they finally broke up with.
Mike M
Derek Norris?
kaido24
Wouldn’t it be ironic if he clears waivers, no one trades for him (unlikely I’m sure) and he is released to free agency and then the Nationals sign him?
I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but that would be pretty funny.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
More like the rays might work a trade out. They gotta ease ramos back after acl. They need a catcher.
kaido24
Good point
dodgerfan711
Montero complains about everything. How does something get mad about playoff playing time when he was behind the plate when they won the world series
ray_derek
Last nights comments were the last straw. This has been building up for a while and for the Cubs they do not need this type of environment in their locker room. Cubs will be much better off.
trace
There is no crying in baseball.
landon
The problem with the Cubs this year is Wilson Contreras. He’s a disturbing catcher. Not good at all behind the plate. The fact the catching problem has been highlighted with this transaction only proves what Ive been seeing all year. That Contreras is a negative presence at catcher.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
6 hits, 6 walks by jake arrieta. 12 people on base in 4 innings. Yeah its monteros fault he didnt keep people off the base paths.
Here you go watch the highlights.
The steals on 3rd were a ball that was in the dirt and a ball that was pitched way inside that montero had to reach across to grab. Bad pitches.
link to youtu.be
realgone2
might not of been his fault, but he needs to know where he is on the pecking order and keep his trap shut.
Priggs89
Pretty much this… I don’t think (most) people are disagreeing with what Montero actually said…
pplama
But Russell can stay.
landon
I’m with Montero on this one.. I think he realizes just as I do that Contreras is so awful behind the plate and the team is disintegrating because of his presence.. I think hes trying to plead his case but since Contreras was a top prospect and hits, he’s protected. Not everything is caught stealing % and other metrics. He’s simply an awful presence out there and I said 2 months ago that with Contreras catching regularly, they’re going to struggle.
If Epstein is so bold and intelligent he would have already moved Contreras to fix the problem.
stl_cards16
You have to wonder what’s going on in that clubhouse this year.
I remember back when Cubs fans used to always talk about how much the Cardinals complain. Maddon and his boys are taking it to a whole new level this year.
landon
It’s Contreras.
realgone2
The thing with Montero is that he might have received some leeway if he didn’t have a reputation of being a complainer.
chitown311
Getcha popcorn! 2017 Cubbie Circus coming to a town near you!