Diamondbacks Designate Tom Wilhelmsen For Assignment

The Diamondbacks have announced that they’ve reinstated outfielder Socrates Brito (finger) from the 60-day DL and optioned him to Triple-A Reno. They’ve also activated righty Zack Greinke from the paternity list and designated righty Tom Wilhelmsen for assignment.
[Related: Updated Arizona Diamondbacks Depth Chart]
Wilhelmsen was a key contributor in the Mariners’ bullpen from 2011 through 2015, but his career briefly went off the rails after a trade to Texas prior to the 2016 season. He fared reasonably well after being released by the Rangers and re-signing with the Mariners last June, then signed a minor-league pact with the Diamondbacks last winter and made the team out of Spring Training. He produced a 4.44 ERA with the Snakes with a disappointing 5.8 K/9 and 4.1 BB/9 over 26 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old still boasts a fastball in the mid-90s and a 49.4 GB%, however, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wound up back in the big leagues in the near future.
Comments
sidewinder11
Hopefully this opens the door for Jimmie Sherfy to get a callup soon. He’s been lights out at AAA this year.
James Attwood
Nope, it’s just so they can bring Greinke back, followed by Walker in a few more days. Sherfy still has a few more months to wait. At this point, he isn’t coming up until after the trade deadline, and probably not before September.
daruba
Cya in Tacoma
Manny6
Wilhelmsen coming back to Seattle, calling it