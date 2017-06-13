Dodgers Activate Joc Pederson, Send Adrian Gonzalez To DL

The Dodgers announced that outfielder Joc Pederson has been activated from the seven-day concussion DL. To clear a roster spot, the team sent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to the 10-day DL with what the club is calling lower-back discomfort.

Both players came into the season slated for regular duties. But while the club is off to a strong start, Pederson and Gonzalez have mostly presented question marks.

For Pederson, attention will now turn to his performance over the next six weeks. He was excellent last year, driving 25 home runs and posting a 129 wRC+, but has faded badly thus far in 2017. Through 123 plate appearances, Pederson is slashing just .200/.309/.314 with a pair of long balls.

Entering the year, Gonzalez had never gone on the DL. But he already had one stint for a lingering elbow issue and will now take a stretch to rest his ailing back. Gonzalez says his back has been “locking up” as he tries to play with a herniated disk, as Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported yesterday. He is also hitting a meager .255/.304/.339 through 182 trips to the plate.