Dodgers Activate Joc Pederson, Send Adrian Gonzalez To DL

The Dodgers announced that outfielder Joc Pederson has been activated from the seven-day concussion DL. To clear a roster spot, the team sent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to the 10-day DL with what the club is calling lower-back discomfort.
Both players came into the season slated for regular duties. But while the club is off to a strong start, Pederson and Gonzalez have mostly presented question marks.
For Pederson, attention will now turn to his performance over the next six weeks. He was excellent last year, driving 25 home runs and posting a 129 wRC+, but has faded badly thus far in 2017. Through 123 plate appearances, Pederson is slashing just .200/.309/.314 with a pair of long balls.
Entering the year, Gonzalez had never gone on the DL. But he already had one stint for a lingering elbow issue and will now take a stretch to rest his ailing back. Gonzalez says his back has been “locking up” as he tries to play with a herniated disk, as Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported yesterday. He is also hitting a meager .255/.304/.339 through 182 trips to the plate.
Comments
socalblake
Keep Taylor in the lineup.
theroyal19
I’m pretty sure that’s the plan. Gonzales on the DL means Bellinger plays 1B
therealbdavis
Meaning, Gonzo is fatigued with his age. Joc crushes two bombs so clearly he’s ready to strike… ahem… hit in the big leagues. Sorry not convinced. Taylor deserves the starting spot. So until Chris stops slugging and hitting clutch, Jocs riding the pine.
theroyal19
Joc will most likely play CF while Taylor will move to LF unless the team feels like keeping Taylor in center would be more beneficial
MaverickDodger
I think LF is probably easier for Taylor unless the BrainTrust wants Joc to stay away from the moving wall known as Puig
theroyal19
the answer is Taylor starting in LF and Joc in CF today in Cleveland
mack22
Joc is a superior CF, Berlinger is a very good first baseman. The big concern is AGons missing bat from the lineup.
jagonza
Let A-Gon get fit for the stretch run. Still a professional hitter, every at bat of his is like a clinic. He will adjust to age , don’t write him off yet.