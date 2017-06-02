Dodgers To Acquire Jason Wheeler

The Dodgers have struck a deal to acquire lefty Jason Wheeler from the Twins, according to LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune (via Twitter). Cash considerations are headed to Minnesota in return.

Wheeler, 26, was designated for assignment recently by Minnesota. He reached the big leagues briefly for the first time earlier this year, struggling through two outings.

But the Dodgers evidently saw something in Wheeler’s minor league work to like. The soft-tossing southpaw, who has worked almost exclusively as a starter, struggled struggled against right-handed bats in his first crack at the upper minors. But he reversed that in 2016. Over 169 1/3 innings, most of them at Triple-A, he posted a 3.30 ERA with 7.6 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9.