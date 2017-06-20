Free Agent Notes: Gee, Jepsen, Morneau

A few notes on some currently unsigned players…

The Twins are in talks with right-hander Dillon Gee , reports Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN (via Twitter). Gee elected free agency over the weekend after he cleared waivers following his DFA by the Rangers. The 31-year-old veteran posted a 4.15 ERA and a 10-to-6 K/BB ratio in 13 innings with the Rangers this season and turned in a 3.88 earned run average with 7.6 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9 over the life of 51 innings with Triple-A Round Rock this season. Gee had thoracic outlet surgery back in October but has been healthy throughout the 2017 season thus far. He pitched to a 4.68 ERA in 125 innings for Kansas City last season and has a 4.13 ERA in 817 1/3 innings as a Major Leaguer, working mostly out of the rotation. Minnesota is in dire need of rotation help as it fights to maintain a surprising early run as the AL Central leader.

Right-hander Kevin Jepsen had a workout for teams today, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (Twitter link). Jepsen was cut loose by the D-backs at the end of Spring Training and has since been rehabbing a quadriceps injury before looking for another club. Jepsen, 32, had a terrible season in 2016, pitching to a 5.98 ERA in 49 2/3 innings between the Twins and the Rays. However, Jepsen was terrific as recently as the 2015 season, when he posted a 2.33 ERA through 69 2/3 innings between those same two clubs and even served as Minnesota's closer following an injury to Glen Perkins .

Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire told Jon Morosi of FOX Sports and MLB Network recently that Justin Morneau is in excellent condition and feels that the former American League MVP could help an AL club in 2017 (Twitter link). The 36-year-old Morneau spent the second half of the 2016 season with the White Sox and hit .261/.303/.429 through 218 plate appearances. It's not immediately clear how aggressively Morneau and his agents are pursuing a deal, though Morneau was linked to a few clubs over the course of the offseason and played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. He's never made any indication that he plans to retire, either.