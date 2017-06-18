The Red Sox looked into a long-term extension with Mookie Betts last winter, but both Betts and Xander Bogaerts are comfortable in year-to-year deals for now, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. Betts is already making a nice sum in endorsement deals, so it perhaps isn’t surprising that he (and Bogaerts) are in no rush to pursue a multi-year contract. Bogaerts was arbitration-eligible for the first time last winter and is earning $4.5MM for 2017, while Betts will get his first run through the arb process this coming offseason, so while the price tags for both young stars will rise considerably, the Sox are still getting an overall bargain.
Here’s more from Heyman’s notes about the American League and National League from earlier this week…
- There still haven’t been any talks about an extension between Carlos Santana and the Indians. One executive believes Santana can land four years and $60MM in free agency this winter.
- The Rays aren’t looking to sell, as they have a winning record and are in the thick of the AL East and wild card races. Tampa Bay has been constantly cited as a potential seller given their financial limitations, with pending free agent Alex Cobb reportedly a candidate to switch teams. Still, the Rays’ rotation has been thinned by Blake Snell’s demotion to the minors and Matt Andriese’s hip injury, so the club could hold off on any pitching decisions until closer to the deadline.
- The Rays made a “creative” offer to Jose Bautista last winter that could have become a three-year deal if all options had been exercised. The Rays were one of relatively few teams that were linked to Bautista (Heyman also mentions the Indians had interest) this winter, and ultimately, the slugger chose to stay in Toronto for more guaranteed money. Bautista is earning $18MM this season, with a $17MM mutual option (with a $500K buyout) for 2018 and a $20MM club option for 2019 that can vest based on games played.
- Yankees GM Brian Cashman is in his last year under contract but the team will give him an extension if he wishes. The same is also true of manager Joe Girardi. The Yankees generally wait until after the season to explore new deals for management, though with the team performing so well, Cashman and Girardi both seem very likely to remain in their current positions.
- The Braves are expected to look into trades for pending free agents such as Jaime Garcia and Brandon Phillips. Both players are performing well, with Phillips on pace for his best overall offensive season since 2011 and Garcia bouncing back ERA-wise (even if his peripherals are somewhat middling) after a disappointing 2016 season.
- Speaking of the Braves’ Garcia, he has hired Michael Moye as his agent. In another representation change, White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia hired Gene Mato in April. For more on who represents who in the baseball world, be sure to check out MLBTR’s Agency Database.
- A rival executive believes Jake Arrieta will get “at least five years” in free agency this winter despite a shaky performance thus far in 2017. Arrieta’s 4.64 ERA over 77 2/3 IP could be in part due to some bad luck (a .319 BABIP, 65.8% strand rate and a spike in his home run rate), though his velocity and ground-ball rates are both down from last season and he is posting his highest hard-hit ball rate since 2010. A sixth guaranteed year could be possible if Arrieta can so easily obtain five years, Heyman reasons, though given the Cubs ace’s struggles and his age (32 next Opening Day), I have my doubts.
- Greg Holland’s outstanding comeback season with the Rockies could put him in line for a free agent deal similar to Mark Melancon’s four-year, $62MM contract with the Giants from last offseason. Scott Boras, Holland’s agent, is aiming even higher, reportedly looking for a deal in the range of the record-setting (for relievers) contracts landed by Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen.
- One Nationals source says the team thinks the Dodgers could be Washington’s biggest competition for Bryce Harper when the star outfielder reaches free agency after the 2018 season. Harper has seemingly been linked to the Yankees for years, though as Heyman notes, Aaron Judge’s emergence in right field could mean that New York instead pursues Manny Machado first among the star-studded 2018-19 free agent class before looking into Harper. Then again, if the Yankees are able to “get below the [luxury tax] threshold, there’s no telling what they may try to do” that winter, given how their tax penalty clock will be reset just as multiple superstar players will hit the open market.
angelsfan4life412
Arrieta might get the 5-6 years but he’s not gonna get the 200 million, he’s looking human this year
Caseys Partner
I wouldn’t sign Arrieta for more than one year.
He looks shot out.
angelsfan4life412
Maybe a world series hang over? Because lester doesn’t look like himself from last year either.
adrian
World series hang over? Lol Arrieta has only been good in three of his 8 yrs in the mlb. I’ve always believed he is over rated.
Djones246890
Some dumb GM will pay him, but he’s not worth it…..at all.
He has peaked and this is the down slope. I mean, out of his whole career, he has really only had two excellent years. The rest were mediocre. He’s on the wrong side of 30, he seems to get shelled in almost every outing, and he has lost 2 mph off his fastball.
This ain’t gonna get better.
dodgerfan711
200 million? Anyone that gives him a big contract is dumb period. He deserves Ian Kennedy money. Thats it.
Caseys Partner
I’ve had both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado linked to the Phillies. I don’t see anything in the way of that. The Phillies will have a payroll commitment of the MLB minimum that winter and they are a team that could pay tax on the payroll.
The Phillies could afford four players like Harper and Machado and surround them with farm talent. That’s what a successful rebuild would look like for the Phillies.
The Phillies need to get the first pick in the draft this year and then tank for it again next year. I want Harper, Machado and the first pick in the MLB Draft in 2019.
JayceInCase
Tanking in in baseball for a number one pick doesn’t translate the same as in the NFL or NBA. So much of what happens depends on an organization’s minor league development. Phillies need to play good baseball and let scouting and development take care of the rest.
Gogerty
Ask the Nationals how well back to back No. 1 picks worked out for them.
Caseys Partner
It’s not just the Nats. Look at the first overall picks and then look at the eighth pick for the same five or ten year stretch.
Then consider how it should have been obvious that Kris Bryant should have been the first pick overall rather than Mark Appel .
The MLB Draft is only a “crap shoot” if you don’t know what you’re doing. Same with the postseason.
angelsfan4life412
that might be one regret the astros have in getting Appel instead of Bryant
Caseys Partner
And that regret has been passed onto Phillies fans who lost SS Jonathan Arauz because some idiot wanted Appel in the Velasquez deal.
RunDMC
Yes, because Zimmerman, Murphy, Trea Turner, Rendon haven’t done much. Harper is a stud, but if you take away Zimmerman and Murphy’s contributions this year and they’re only a few games up of ATL on the division race. WSH lucked out with those #1 picks, but it’s been more than just that, a lot more. Scherzer is one of the 3 best pitchers in baseball, so they don’t have to rely on Stras nearly as much, similar to Greinke excelling in LAD beside Kershaw.
davidcoonce74
Those were, literally, the two cases I can thin of where the #1 picks were determined well in advance of the draft (I n Harper’s case, everyone knew he was going to go first overall three years before he was drafted, and Boras even steered him to JUCO to ensure the Nats would take him.). Strasburg and Harper were special cases. There’s also the Bryan Bullington and Matt Bushes of the world.
angelsfan4life412
the phillies are also linked to Stanton if the marlins do decide to put him on the trade block.
Caseys Partner
No they’re not linked to Stanton. They won’t be linked to Trout either until he’s a free agent.
NO__TRADES.
NONE.
Only trades are someone like Altherr, Herrera or Nola for good high ceiling prospects.
This is the last rebuild.
angelsfan4life412
I saw an article that the phillies would be interested in getting stanton if the marlins put him on the trading block.
Caseys Partner
Perhaps someone in the Phillies organization has a death wish?
The Phillies are not going to “build around” anyone. They are going to have a core of prime time superstars.
Harper, Machado and Trout for starters. They are going to be surrounded by young athletic talent, not old men over thirty or Long Island Ducks masquerading as MLB players.
Who is older, Harper, Altherr or Machado?
look it up.
stl_cards16
There is a 0% chance the Phillies land Machado, Trout, and Harper.
thegreatcerealfamine
Less then 0..this guys batCrazy!
thegreatcerealfamine
Sh**
MB923
I would doubt they trade him to Philly
Caseys Partner
Not trading for Stanton, period.
1)Too many strikeouts. 2)Good pitchers handle him. 3)Stanton is always hurt.
realgone2
And then of course Garcia sucks yesterday.
RunDMC
But BP won the game…for whatever that’s worth (not much).
We won’t get much out of either of them admittedly that I wouldn’t even follow their markets.
bencosme
No offense Phillies fans, but players like Machado and Harper aren’t signing with your team until you start winning. Not when contenders come around offering similar money
angelsfan4life412
I think that is when the phillies will actually start winning , If they add Machado put him at short stop because Crawford looks like a bust.
Caseys Partner
The money won’t be similar, it will be more.
The Phillies are loaded and those guys play for money first. Ask Zach Greinke.
JayceInCase
It’s unlikely that Santana will be extended. He changed agents this winter and has never been free agent eligible. If the Indians were inclined to sign him, I highly doubt they would commit to the years required for Santana and his new, hungry agent to ink. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Indians try Michael Brantley at first base next spring in hopes of preserving his health. Bobby Bradley still needs a lot of work and Edwin Encarnacion is no longer a viable option for everyday usage in the field.
barrybonds1994
Lol comparing machado to harper. Just because Judge is in RF shouldnt have anything to do with their pursuit of Harper. Harper is a once-in-a-generation player, machado is obviously great but he’s clearly a tier under harper, especially with how he’s playing this season.
Draven_X_23
I do not see it for Santana. He has not been very good this year and he plays 1B/DH. Remember how well those players did last season? Pedro Alvarez was a part timer last year and his numbers were much better. He got a minor league deal. I am not saying Santana is going to get that but I think Trumbo or Morales deal is more likely.