Indians Place Danny Salazar On DL, Activate Lonnie Chisenhall

The Indians announced Tuesday that a sore right shoulder has landed right-hander Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has been activated from the seven-day concussion DL as a corresponding move.

[Related: Updated Cleveland Indians depth chart]

Cleveland did not provide any sort of timetable for a return to action for Salazar, who has struggled for the majority of the season. Through his first 55 innings, Salazar has turned in a disheartening 5.40 earned run average, due in large part to an increased penchant for allowing home runs. The 27-year-old Salazar yielded just 16 homers through 137 1/3 innings last season in Cleveland, but he’s been tagged for 11 big flies in his limited work thus far in 2017. While his 35 percent fly-ball rate is a mirror image of last season’s mark, Salazar has seen 22.4 percent of those fly balls leave the yard in 2017, as compared to a more reasonable 12.8 percent in 2016.

Those struggles had already cost Salazar his starting spot, as he’d recently been moved to the bullpen. The Indians have since been relying upon Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Josh Tomlin in the rotation, and they’ll move forward with that group in Salazar’s absence.

Chisenhall has been out since May 22 due to concussion symptoms but was enjoying an excellent season at the plate prior to his injury. Through 107 plate appearances, the former third baseman batted .261/.333/.543 with six homers, six doubles and a triple.