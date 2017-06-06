Indians Place Danny Salazar On DL, Activate Lonnie Chisenhall

The Indians announced Tuesday that a sore right shoulder has landed right-hander Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has been activated from the seven-day concussion DL as a corresponding move.
[Related: Updated Cleveland Indians depth chart]
Cleveland did not provide any sort of timetable for a return to action for Salazar, who has struggled for the majority of the season. Through his first 55 innings, Salazar has turned in a disheartening 5.40 earned run average, due in large part to an increased penchant for allowing home runs. The 27-year-old Salazar yielded just 16 homers through 137 1/3 innings last season in Cleveland, but he’s been tagged for 11 big flies in his limited work thus far in 2017. While his 35 percent fly-ball rate is a mirror image of last season’s mark, Salazar has seen 22.4 percent of those fly balls leave the yard in 2017, as compared to a more reasonable 12.8 percent in 2016.
Those struggles had already cost Salazar his starting spot, as he’d recently been moved to the bullpen. The Indians have since been relying upon Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Josh Tomlin in the rotation, and they’ll move forward with that group in Salazar’s absence.
Chisenhall has been out since May 22 due to concussion symptoms but was enjoying an excellent season at the plate prior to his injury. Through 107 plate appearances, the former third baseman batted .261/.333/.543 with six homers, six doubles and a triple.
Comments
Mattimeo09
Salazar has been super confusing this year. His swinging strike and K/9 have been fantastic and as Steve pointed out, Salazar isn’t out of the ordinary with his fly ball rate.
He’s always shown so much promise so I hope they can figure out what’s wrong.
a1544
This years Pineda
bastros88
I feel like people put too much stock in the k/9 stat. Also, Danny Salazar’s whip is pretty high so that might explain why he’s having a down year
eonarashi
One look at his heatmap is enough to tell you what’s wrong. He’s been over the middle of the plate WAY too much. He looked good out of the pen, but if his shoulder is messed up (though Francona apparently doesn’t think it’s serious), it’s best if he just sits out.
TribeTown
He reminds me of Carrasco two years ago. Cookie has since learned to pitch instead of throw, which gets him deeper into games, too. Salazar always seemed to give us 4-5 innings, which really taxes the bullpen
Polish Hammer
Not hurt, just buys them some time. A trip to the minors does him no good when he blows hitters away. A trip to the bullpen does him no good unless the situations dictate using him. A trip to the DL and they can get his usual work in on the side and simulated games.
sufferfortribe
Guess my Danny Salazar autographed baseball just lost the rest of whatever value it had………sigh.