Injury Notes: Bird, Austin, Ahmed, Gsellman, Anderson, Jackson

There’s concern within the Yankees organization that Greg Bird won’t make it back at all this season, manager Joe Girardi admitted to the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits (Twitter link). Bird is still feeling soreness in his injured foot/ankle — an injury that has limited him to just 25 games between the Majors and Triple-A this season. Further complicating the situation is that Tyler Austin could be DL-bound, per Girardi (via ESPN’s Andrew Marchand). Marchand notes that if Austin does indeed land on the disabled list, Chris Carter could make a quick return to the lineup after accepting today’s outright assignment to Triple-A.
More injury news from around the game…
- The Diamondbacks announced today that backup infielder Nick Ahmed has been placed on the 10-day DL with a fractured right hand, and offseason acquisition Ketel Marte has been recalled from Triple-A Reno in his place. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Ahmed had three pins inserted into his hand and will be shut down from baseball activity for the next six weeks (Twitter link). It could be eight weeks before Ahmed, the team’s best defensive infielder, returns to the team. Ahmed is hitting just .251/.298/.419, but his glove will be missed. From 2015-16, Ahmed posted a +32 mark in Defensive Runs Saved and a +19.9 mark in Ultimate Zone Rating. As for Marte, the second key piece acquired in this offseason’s Taijuan Walker/Jean Segura/Mitch Haniger trade, he’ll debut in Arizona on the heels of a .338/.391/.514 batting line thus far in Triple-A.
- The Mets will be without Robert Gsellman for a few weeks, writes Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. Gsellman landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, becoming the seventh Mets starting pitcher to land on the DL this year. Gsellman is the 17th Mets player to land on the DL this season, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo notes. Rafael Montero will assume Gsellman’s spot in the rotation, though Ackert notes that the Mets were already considering that move due to Montero’s strong results as of late. Gsellman, meanwhile, has a 6.16 ERA in 76 innings this year, though that mark is partially skewed by a pair of outings this month in which Gsellman allowed a combined 14 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings.
- Right-hander Chase Anderson exited tonight’s game with what the Brewers have announced as a strained left oblique muscle. There’s no word on how long he’ll miss and won’t be until after the game, but oblique injuries more often than not mean a month or so on the disabled list for a Grade 1 strain and even longer for more severe strains. That’s a brutal loss for the Brewers, who have enjoyed a breakout year from the 29-year-old Anderson thus far. Through 90 1/3 innings, Anderson has a 2.89 ERA with 8.5 K/9, 2.7 BB/9 and a 38.1 percent ground-ball rate. There are occasionally oblique injuries that don’t require such a lengthy absence, though history isn’t on Milwaukee’s side there.
- The Indians placed Austin Jackson on the 10-day disabled list yesterday after an MRI revealed a strained quadriceps, president of baseball ops Chris Antonetti told reporters (via Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer). Antonetti said that the team’s expectation is that it’ll be three to four weeks before Jackson is able to return to the big league roster. Jackson, 30, is in the midst of a rather quiet rebound season, as he’s hitting a robust .304/.383/.500 through 120 plate appearances this season.
Comments
toptekjon
Quickly growing frustrated with Greg Bird. Bruised ankle leads to SEASON ENDING INJURY?? What a pathetic little wimp, if that’s all it is. Fire him immediately.
johncena2016
They can’t fire him. They could DFA or trade him
bastros88
they’ll probably trade him, and they should at this point. nothing leads me to believe he’s gonna be good
mbrunette48
Nick Johnson 2.0
AZPat
Never make a personnel move because you’re frustrated or impatient.
sidewinder11
Can’t wait to see what Marte looks like in AZ. Hopefully he can keep up what he’s been doing in AAA and help the DBacks stay hot!
mbrunette48
Hate to say it as a Yankees fan but Greg Bird is starting to remind me of Nick Johnson, always injured
dobsonel
Time to give Mike Ford a shot.
bigkempin
You’re an idiot if you think a bruised ankle has cost Bird the 2017 season. He also fouled a ball off of his knee recently which is the reason for this DL stint. The fact that you said “fire him” shows how little you know about baseball. 29 other teams would love to take a chance on Bird.
braves25
Atl needs to at least see what the Yankees would offer for Adams…I’m not saying trade him yet, but they need to at least entertain the idea and see what he could bring.
Freeman is supposed to start his rehab assignment this weekend. He could be ready by this time next week. I know the idea is for Freeman to play 3rd!! However the Braves also have Sean Rodriguez and Micah Johnson slated to come back after the break.
kehoet83
Yeah I don’t get what the love affair is with Matt Adams. They need to trade him while he has value.
kbarr888
I thought Sean Rodriguez was out-for-the-season? Is he really coming back?
Jack Johnson
I Would Gladly Make A Trade With The Detroit Tigers For Miguel Cabrera To Fill The Void At First Base For The New York Yankees.
AZPat
Will the D’backs bring Montero back? Maybe that was Montero’s plan all along.