Injury Notes: Werth, Travis, Verlander

Updates on some developing injury situations from today’s action….

Jayson Werth fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday and was seen on crutches in the Nationals clubhouse following today’s game. Manager Dusty Baker told MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman (Twitter link) and other reporters that X-rays were negative on Werth’s foot but the situation was “not looking good for” the veteran outfielder. After two down seasons, Werth has rebounded to hit .262/.367/.446 over 196 PA this year, and a DL stint would further hamper a Washington outfield that has already lost Adam Eaton for the season.

X-rays were negative on Devon Travis' left hand after the Blue Jays second baseman was hit by a Luis Severino pitch in the seventh inning of today's 3-2 Jays victory. Travis finished the inning on the basepaths and then left the game. The club will monitor the situation to see if Travis requires a DL stint, though he seems likely to miss at least a couple of games given his painful description of the injury. "I thought I broke it. It was really scary. My hand was throbbing so bad, I couldn't really open it or close it — and I definitely wasn't about to slide on it and lift myself up on it," Travis told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson and other media. Travis has a .257/.285/.437 overall slash line for his roller-coaster of a season, as he followed up a dreadful April (.388 OPS) with a red-hot May (1.019 OPS).

Justin Verlander left during the third inning of today's 7-4 Tigers win due to groin tightness, a move manager Brad Ausmus said was precautionary in nature (as per MLive.com's Evan Woodbery and other reporters). Verlander will undergo an MRI just to make sure there isn't any significant damage, and Ausmus feels the ace should make his next start, though it could be pushed back a day due to an off-day in Detroit's schedule. Verlander is off to a slow start to the 2017 season, with a 4.63 ERA and career highs in BB/9 (4.24) and hard-hit ball rate (34.2%) through 70 innings.