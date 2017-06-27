Jae-gyun Hwang Likely To Opt Out Of Giants Deal If Not Promoted

Third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang suggested in an interview with Korean media that he expects to opt out of his contract with the Giants if he is not added to the major league roster in the coming days (via Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News Agency). Hwang’s deal allows him to force the team to promote or release him on July 1st.
There have been indications at times that the Giants would like to see Hwang in the majors, but recent events raise questions about the team’s current intentions. San Francisco promoted prospect Ryder Jones to handle third base, adding him to the 40-man roster in the process. He has struggled in his first three games, but the Giants seem inclined to give Jones and other young players (including, perhaps, previously promoted infielder Christian Arroyo) a chance in the majors with the club buried in the standings.
Hwang, 29, inked a split contract over the winter in hopes of reaching the majors after years of starring in his native Korea. He has put up solid overall numbers at Triple-A, thriving in particular since an early-season swoon. Since hitting his first home run in the middle of May, Hwang has produced at a .287/.348/.566 clip and added six more long balls to his ledger. He has also made strides in the plate-discipline department, drawing 14 walks against 31 strikeouts in that span.
Defensively, the longtime KBO star has plenty of experience at third base. But there were prior suggestions that he might be afforded a chance to increase his versatility by spending time in the corner outfield. That hasn’t been forthcoming thus far — he lined up in left twice earlier in the year — and Hwang has mostly played first base for Sacramento over the last month or so.
Given that Hwang is slated to return to the open market at the end of the season regardless, it’s not clear how much incentive the Giants have at this point to add him to the roster. The organization would need to create 40-man space and also pay Hwang at a $1.5MM annual rate, in addition to any incentives he might trigger.
If Hwang does end up returning to the open market, he’d likely find opportunities with other organizations. While the bat is obviously interesting, though, it’s still not clear whether there’ll be a big league opening for him in 2017. Given his status as one of Korea’s top sluggers, Hwang could also presumably end up returning to the KBO at some point.
Comments
Connorsoxfan
If Peralta doesn’t work out in Boston they could add him assuming they don’t just want to throw Devers out there.
thegreatcerealfamine
Just throw anything against the wall and hope it sticks!
sacball
His defense alone at 3B makes Pablo look like Manny Machado…have fun with that and his nonexistent walk rate!
ReverieDays
Have fun going back to Korea.
Polish Hammer
Agreed, he’s a hack in the field, invest that spot in a player that will contribute longer to the organization.
sacball
His slugging rate on here is a typo…its actually .466…His defense was sooo bad in those two games in the outfield that they stashed him at first base, His defense alone at every position they’ve tried to put him at is really bad. There’s no way someone brings him up unless its strictly as a PH.
mack22
Yeah I read he’s a huge defensive liability
sacball
I was excited that Giants signed him, then I got to see him a bunch of times at Raley Field and he doesn’t even pass the eyeball test the field
arc89
How bad the giants are they should be trading away players to get younger. Sabean never likes to trade away old players always thinking they can compete. The team has gotten very old fast. They have some players that could bring back prospects but that would mean Sabean admitting he failed this year.
Wolf Chan
the team isn’t that old actually – the median age of a lot of these guys, craw, posey, belt, etc is 29-30 – panik is much younger, it just feels older because there is no real power coming from older positions – like the OF and the bench, most of these guys are mid career but the truth is that a lot of the young guys haven’t worked out or were traded away. I think right now what is going on with the FO is starting to throw young guys at the wall to see if any of it sticks.
arc89
Sabean should never have signed Belt to a long term deal. Other than Crawford and Posey the rest should be traded away for younger players. Their outfield is very weak. Nunez could get traded easily right now not sure why Sabean is holding on to him.
tylerall5
Hopefully the pirates get in on this guy if he’s released. If he produces well enough, extend him for an extra year and maybe he can keep Kang in line.
YankeesBillsNets305
Could be an interesting play for the Yankees. Could either replace Headley (as gleybor was going to before his injury) or at least be a bench piece while Starlin is out.
thegreatcerealfamine
WTF!!!
dodgerfan711
Call him up already. Giants really would rather have a mike moorse retirement tour than a chance at a somewhat decent hitter. Makes no sense
Zach725
*Cough Cough*, if he is a free agent, *cough Cough* get him braves.