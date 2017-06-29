Minor MLB Transactions: 6/29/17

We’ll track Thursday’s minor moves here as they arise…

Right-hander Jake Buchanan has rejected an outright assignment and elected free agency, the Reds announced. Buchanan was designated for assignment earlier this week and cleared outright waivers. The 27-year-old surrendered 13 earned runs on 24 hits and seven walks with only four strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings with Cincinnati this season. Though he’s worked as a reliever for most of his brief Major League career, which has been split between the Astros, Cubs and Reds, Buchanan has been primarily a starter in the minors. Through 439 innings at the Triple-A level, he’s worked to a 4.41 ERA with 5.9 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9.