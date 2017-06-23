Julio Urias To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Young Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias will require anterior capsule surgery on his left shoulder, according to a team announcement. It’s a major operation that clouds the future of the 20-year-old hurler.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says that the expectation is Urias will require an absence of between twelve and fourteen months, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports (links to Twitter). It’s even possible that Urias could pitch in the majors in 2018, he emphasized.
Though the procedure is a scary one for any pitcher, there are some mitigating factors here. Friedman says that Urias suffered the injury in an acute manner and is not dealing with any other injuries in his shoulder. That makes for a relatively more constrained problem than many prior pitchers have dealt with.
Still, it’s hard not to cringe when looking at the list of pitchers who have gone before Urias. The most famous case is that of Johan Santana, who never really made it back. This 2012 piece from Adam Rubin of ESPN.com talks about the history (before Santana’s ultimate fate was known). And this deep dive from Jon Shepherd of Camden Depot covers the nuts and bolts.
Comments
cplovespie
Don’t know what it is but NOOOOOOOO!
therealbdavis
…ugggghhhhhh….
dodgerfan711
Good news this impacts nothing on 2017. Down the road ouch.
nmendoza44
He’s only 20 right now, Los Angeles will be patient and slow with him, it’s okay.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
The problem is he just lost two years of development. With 12-14 months of recovery it usually take 18 months for someone to actually get their stuff back if they ever do. Shoulder injuries are the worst things to ever happen to a pitcher.
Ully
Man that stinks, the Dodgers did such a great job of limiting his innings to try and prevent injury.
trogdor
Wonder how he got hurt. They never let him pitch, so that couldn’t be it.
RenoChris
Brought him up wayyyyyyy to soon
Bleeding Blue 68
You base this on what?
dodgerfan711
Freidman said it happened on 1 pitch not wear and tear.
chesteraarthur
I hope this is sarcasm. The dodgers did pretty much everything you could do to limit risk with him, short of just sitting him.
adamontheshore
If my quick Google search is correct, it looks like if he is able to return, it will be similar to TJ concerning the rest and rehab (roughly 8-18 months).
adamontheshore
Johann Santana had the procedure, but it seems like it is the type of injury that is prone to resurfacing, thus second procedures could become necessary in the future. Seems very serious.
chesteraarthur
This sucks.
JP
As a Padres fan this breaks my heart. I hope they use Mark Prior’s surgeon.
boognailz4
So sad he will never be the same again. Guess his baseball card value will look pretty sad too
Flipjunior89
Damn he’s only 20 and his potential will never show smh
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Wow, what a tough break for the guy. I was looking forward to seeing him have a pretty dominant career in the years to come (including many duels with the Padres of course).