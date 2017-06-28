Koda Glover Dealing With Inflammation, Two Strains In Shoulder

Nationals closer Koda Glover has been on the disabled list for nearly three weeks due to back issues, but via Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com, he also revealed today that he’s dealing with “severe” inflammation in his rotator cuff as well as two separate strains in his right shoulder.

Glover told the D.C. media that he began to feel pain in his shoulder well before the pain in his back, and he believes that the back injury actually stemmed from overcompensating for the shoulder discomfort he was pitching through. “I didn’t really know what was sore, what was hurt,” said Glover. “Nothing was really hurt, I thought, so I just kept pitching. Over time, I guess it just broke down, so my body broke down with it, the overcompensation.”

At the injury’s worst, Glover said that he wasn’t even able to lift his right arm, though he’s already been through an MRI exam which revealed the inflammation and strains but no significant structural damage. Nonetheless, a shoulder injury for Glover only further complicates the bullpen picture for a Washington relief corps that already figured to be a primary focus for GM Mike Rizzo on the trade market. There’s currently no timetable for Glover’s return, but it doesn’t sound as if he’ll be back all that soon, as they’re currently waiting for the inflammation to subside before he’s even cleared to resume throwing. On the plus side, the back pain that was plaguing Glover has subsided.

Glover, Shawn Kelley and Sammy Solis are all presently on the disabled list, which has led the Nats to entrust save opportunities to righty Matt Albers and lefty Enny Romero. In addition to that pair, Blake Treinen, Joe Blanton, Oliver Perez, Matt Grace and Jacob Turner presently comprise the remainder of the bullpen. As such, the Nationals will likely be linked to not only the bigger-name closers that become available in trade talks this summer, but also to setup men and middle relievers to fortify their entire relief unit. They’ve long been linked to David Robertson on the rumor circuit, and they also reportedly have at least some degree of interest in division rival Pat Neshek. Rizzo has already brought Francisco Rodriguez in on a minor league deal, but further moves over the next month seem like a virtual certainty.