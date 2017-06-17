Mariners Claim Pat Light From Pirates, Outright Ryne Harper

The Mariners have announced they’ve claimed righty Pat Light from the Pirates and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma. They’ve also outrighted righty Ryne Harper to Triple-A Tacoma.
The Pirates designated Light for assignment last Saturday. The reliever is a former first-round pick of the Red Sox and has tantalizing velocity, but he has long struggled with his control, as his 5.1 BB/9 this year for Triple-A Indianapolis suggests. The 26-year-old pitched briefly in the big leagues for the Red Sox and Twins last season and allowed 22 runs in 16 2/3 innings, though he did average 95 MPH with his fastball.
The Mariners selected the 28-year-old Harper’s contract late last month, then optioned him to Tacoma before he threw a pitch for them. He has pitched parts of seven seasons in the minors but has never appeared in a big-league game despite having been on a big-league roster and being part of a trade for a big-leaguer (the 2015 deal that sent Jose Ramirez to Atlanta). He has, however, fared well this season for Tacoma, posting a 3.00 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 24 innings there.
Comments
lovableschmuck
Light will probably be brought up to pitch slop relief for a starter that gets knocked out by the 4th inning — it’s been happening a lot lately–then promptly sent back down to AAA Tacoma,as the M’s bring up the next fresh long reliever.
connfyoozed
Teams keep on picking Pat up despite the lack of results because of all of his talent… so I guess that they are hoping that the Light will come on eventually?
mchaney317
Ba dum tssss