Marlins Designate Christian Colon For Assignment

The Marlins announced on Friday that they’ve reinstated third baseman Martin Prado from the disabled list and designated infielder Christian Colon for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster.

Colon, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Royals a bit more than a month ago but struggled at the plate in his relatively brief time with Miami. Through 38 plate appearances, the former No. 4 overall draft pick batted just .152/.243/.182 with a double and seven strikeouts.

Though he’ll always be remembered fondly in Kansas City for some postseason heroics — including a 12th-inning, game-tying single against the A’s in 2014 and a 12th-inning, go-ahead RBI single against the Mets in the 2015 World Series — Colon’s bat simply hasn’t panned out in the Majors as hoped. Through 386 big league plate appearances, he’s a .252/.315/.315 hitter. He does have a bit of defensive versatility, having played second base, third base and shortstop, and his Triple-A numbers are solid (.288/.349/.393), so it’s possible that another club scoops him up as a depth option.