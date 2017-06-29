Marlins Reportedly Nearing Decision On Sale Of Team

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is nearing a decision on the sale of the team and is prepared to sell the club for less than the originally reported $1.3 billion price tag, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Earlier tonight, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted that the Marlins had made “significant progress” on the sale and were expected to receive $1.1-$1.3 billion dollars from the group that is being led by Tagg Romney, Tom Glavine and Wayne Rothbaum or the group that is led by Derek Jeter.

FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported earlier today that the likely sale price would fall somewhere in the range of $1.1-$1.25 billion, and he also noted that Jeter has made progress on raising the requisite funds for his bid’s approval. Jackson offers a similar sentiment, reporting that the Jeter group has bid more than $1.1 billion. Jackson adds that the league has been led to believe in recent days that Jeter has solidified his investment group to some extent. Rothbaum/Romney/Glavine, meanwhile, have the funds to bid upwards of $1.3 billion but have not been willing to go that high in talks, Jackson reports.

Jackson cites a “New York-based Major League Baseball source” in reporting that Loria hopes to make a decision before the end of July, but adds that there’s no front-runner at this time. Rothbaum would technically be the control person of their group, though he’s work closely with Romney, while Glavine would have some type of role in the baseball ops department. Jeter, meanwhile, would want to be heavily involved in baseball operations as well, according to Jackson.