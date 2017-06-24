Marlins Likely To Deal Hechavarria Soon, Willing To Listen On Relievers

JUNE 24, 12:07pm: The Orioles are no longer involved, per Spencer (Twitter link). But he hears that the Cards (as well as the Rays) are still in talks for Hechavarria.
8:26am: There’s at least one mystery team involved, per MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro (via Twitter).
JUNE 23: The Marlins have informed other clubs that they expect to trade Hechavarria within the next 24 to 48 hours, Spencer reports (on Twitter). It seems the push from the Marlins’ side is driven by an ownership effort to save salary rather than a baseball ops assessment, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick notes on Twitter.
It appears that the Rays appear to have “created some traction” in structuring a deal, sources suggest to ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (Twitter link). Meanwhile, the Cardinals don’t seem to be pursuing Hechavarria at this point, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick tweets. St. Louis had at least spoken to the Marlins about Hechavarria, tweets Spencer.
JUNE 22: The Marlins are likely to trade shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria within the “next few days,” sources tell Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). Miami is still said to be working on getting offers for the veteran, who Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted was on the block this morning.
Among the teams looking into a deal are the Rays and Orioles, per the Herald’s Clark Spencer (Twitter link). Just what kind of return the Fish can expect for Hechavarria isn’t clear. He’s on the DL presently, though he’ll likely be ready to return soon. And despite his defensive excellence, Hechavarria has never really come around with the bat. He’s controllable for one more season via arbitration and is currently earning $4.35MM.
Once a fairly high-profile signing out of Cuba, Hechavarria has produced only at a .255/.291/.337 batting line through just over 2400 trips to the plate. He looked to have turned somewhat of a corner in the 2015 season, when he produced at a near league-average clip (.281/.315/.374), but since that time his bat has regressed to a .241/.283/.319 pace through 614 trips to the dish.
Hechavarria, though, has rated brilliantly at shortstop in recent years, turning in a combined 18 defensive runs saved while registering at an even better +24.1 in the estimation of Ultimate Zone Rating. That glovework figures to make him attractive at least as a bench option, though the Orioles are in need of more than that at present due to an injury to J.J. Hardy that could sideline him for nearly two months.
Hechavarria’s salary undoubtedly plays a role in Miami’s desire to move him, but the larger reason is likely the arrival of prospect JT Riddle on the scene. While Riddle’s overall .248/.270/.383 batting line isn’t all that impressive, he’s picked up the pace over the past month or so, slashing .273/.301/.406 with a pair of homers, nine doubles and a triple in 136 plate appearances.
Miami is also willing to discuss relievers AJ Ramos, David Phelps, and perhaps Kyle Barraclough, Passan tweets. Both Ramos and Phelps are earning fairly well in 2017, with respective salaries of $6.55MM and $4.6MM, and each is controllable through the 2018 campaign via arbitration.
Barraclough, meanwhile, is not yet arbitration eligible and figures to come with a much larger price tag in a potential trade. He’s controllable through the 2021 season and has demonstrated enormous strikeout potential (12.4 K/9 in 129 1/3 career innings) but also troubling control issues (5.9 BB/9).
Comments
dwilson10
He would be a great upgrade for the Orioles. They could send Tejada back to the bench, send Janish back to AAA, and release Hardy.
JDGoat
That’s not much of an upgrade
dwilson10
I know it it’s a lot better than what they currently have
Paul Miller
And what do the Orioles have to trade for Hech?
mstrchef13
I’d rather have Tejada than pay Hechevarria a lot of money to be just as mediocre.
manilavanilla66
Hardy’s making 14 million with a club buyout. The only Hardy’s Angelos is gonna eat comes with pickles and a shake.
realgone2
Orioles have nothing to trade with.
bleacherbum
What would he cost the O’s though? Seldom and Jomar Reyes possibly?
bleacherbum
Sedlock*
commonsense
Seems a little high.
mgraub00
Definitely a bit high.
mstrchef13
That is a ridiculously high cost. Even the Orioles aren’t that stupid.
Phillies2017
I was thinking Scott and Yastrzemski. I figured Scott is the high upside/low floor prospect the Marlins management team typically likes (think Paddack, every draft pick ever) and Yaz is a low ceiling high floor throw in who could add major league depth.
Senioreditor
When I first saw your comment I thought George Scott and Carl Yastrzemski. Man I’m getting old!
johnsilver
Little funnier than hearing a Bostonian call george Scott by his nickname (Boomer) Booomaaahhh.. it sounded like the person doing it was gagging in something when those people would yell it during ST all those years ago and was hilarious.
Blue387
Mike Yastrzemski is Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson.
bleacherbum
He’d fit nicely in Baltimore, would like to see him and Machado pick-it on the left side of that infield. It would be hard to sneak a ball through the 5.5 with them there.
JDGoat
I think the better option is to shift machado to short of they’re not trading him and try to get a third baseman.
bleacherbum
God it would be fun to watch Machado play Short. Bregman is another that I’m sad we all can’t see fly around at short, it displays his athleticism way much more than seeing him play 3rd does.
newera36
Machado at SS has been a dream for me since he was drafted, JJ Hardy has robbed me of this and I’ll never forgive him for it.
JDGoat
Now you only get to see him throw out guys from the coaches box on a regular basis
bleacherbum
He would be silky smooth at SS. Correa would be the only comp to him as far as body size, frame, arm strength and range. Man that would be fun to watch.
thebare
Make a trade for Cubs Candela he’s blocked and tired of AAA he’s wasted 2 years in Iowa free him Theo O’s would be great. Machado plays SS the best in both leagues
csamson11
Unless the Orioles are looking to get fleeced by the Cubs for another pitcher, that trade is unlikely to take place..
boognailz4
Oh no ,, not another LORIA destruction project !!!!
davidcoonce74
I can’t imagine Baltimore is in a place in which it would be giving up prospects for a defense-only player.
angelsfan4life
If the Angels could get him without giving up Cam or Middleton, I would like the Angels to do it. Move him to second. That would be an upgrade at second. And no one would want to hit the ball up the middle.
STLCards33
Makes absolutely no sense to do that. His value is at SS because of his defense. Move him to 2nd and he quickly becomes even more average than he already is. And the angels could really use somebody who can actually hit a little
padresfan
Let’s be honestly
He is an avg Simmons
Move him to 2nd and yeah
greatdaysport
That would not be an upgrade for the Angels. Espenoza is a great fielding second baseman and has power. The Angels hope his OBP gets better.
acarneglia
If he could maybe slide over and play 3rd maybe the Yankees would be interested
STLCards33
Gonna move one of the best defensive SS over to 3rd? What a terrible idea
Brixton
and Hech doesn’t have the bat for 3B, doesn’t really work
troll
you don’t take a bat to play in the field.
shelteredsoxfan
That’s not what he meant. He meant that hech doesn’t compare favorably to other third baseman offensively
troll
when did baseball decide corner players must hit for power? if any player should hit for power, it should be the catcher. he sees more pitches and has a relationship with the umpire no other player has.
GareBear
I didn’t even know where to begin until I saw your username
troll
troll, the perfect name. i can’t believe it was available. anyway, aren’t we all trolls?
SuperSinker
No.
redsfan48
If they want a SS to move to 3B, Zack Cozart would probably be a better fit. Hech doesn’t hit enough to play SS, let alone 3B.
Astros_fan_84
Yeah, I was wondering why more people aren’t considering Cozart over Hech. Seems the Marlins want to beat the Reds and make a deal first. Makes sense.
None of the Marlins players are particularly exciting. They’re clearly making a quick dump, crapping on all the better players who haven’t yet moved.
redsfan48
The Marlins seem to have plenty of interest in Hechavarria, yet the Reds have had a lack of interest in Cozart. Makes no sense to me because even before his breakout 2017, Cozart was a much better offensive player and a similarly excellent defender.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Cozart is a FA and is probably looking to be more of a substantial package. Marlins are looking for another salary dump. Essentially you have to give little for Hech.
redsfan48
True. I can’t imagine Hech returning anything of value.
slide
cozart can’t be a free agent. he’s playing for the reds.
redsfan48
He meant FA after the season.
troll
cardinals always hit on that dead wood.
bsb129
I only see the cards being interested if it’s a package deal with hech and one of the three relievers named above going to stl
EndinStealth
Yeah it puzzles me. Unless Wong goes to Miami and Diaz moves to second.
adams67
Diaz to me profiles more as a second baseman. He lacks the arm strength and accuracy to be a SS. Watch his throws to 1st base they skip
MathTeacher
I wonder if the Nationals try to make a deal for 2 of those relievers. They need more than just a closer
redsfan48
Hard to trade in-division
formerlyz
Marlins would gladly do it
redsfan48
Not sure if the Nats would want to give up good prospects within the division still.
formerlyz
They don’t need to be good. Just semi decent ones.
some guy
Which would be a better fit for Baltimore, Hechevarria or Galvis?
redsfan48
Cozart.
formerlyz
I would have probably kept Hech for now….but ya, as I’ve been saying for a while. Ozuna, Bour, Straily, Ramos, Phelps, Volquez, Prado, Wittgren, Barraclough, Ziegler, Dee Gordon should all be traded, in my opinion, as a Marlins fan. That’s a decent start….I would start with Ramos and the other relievers. Get rid of Carlos Marmol next, if possible
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
In reality you trade Hetch, because you want to play Riddle. You can’t trade Gordon with the contract. I don’t think anyone bites on Prado and he’s injured. Everyone else will probably be open season.
formerlyz
I would eat like 3 million on Prado every year that remains. That makes him more viable of an option…also, I Riddle is a utility infielder at best. Hes improved to average defense at SS. Always had the arm for the position, but was more of a 2b in terms of range. He gets on base even less than Hech. At least he isn’t a K guy either, but neither is Hech. I’d rather keep Hech and hope his bat comes to life a little, and then maybe I’d trade him
ReverieDays
Another “high profile” Cuban who can’t hit MLB pitching.
davidcoonce74
Offense was never his game.
JDGoat
He wasn’t really high profile
stretch123
Hech is a fantastic defensive shortstop… Hopefully Marlins can get a decent prospect out of this.
tombenton
Mo of the Cardinals will make another stupid trade, that’s all we need a NON hitter!
jlmini10
I don’t think the cards should trade for hech either, but when you say “another stupid trade” what previous bad trades that Mo made are you referencing?
tombenton
Matt Adams, Cards got Nothing in return. Mo gave him away.
jlmini10
Matt Adams was providing the cards no value with the way this team is constructed. We also did receive a young player for him so how about we wait for the dust to settle before calling that guy nothing. Mo has a very solid track record with trades so I’m gonna err on the side of trusting his judgement on player evaluation.
commonsense
Giving away Kyle barraclough.
jlmini10
For Cishek who did pretty well for us. Overall yes that trade favored the marlins. Check out this link to mozeliaks full trade history. Overall he comes out on top the majority of the time, and has a ring to show for one of them.
link to cardsconclave.com
Wainofan
Adams is on hot streak and will come back down soon, braves will get very little if they flip him. He had no room on cardinals
troll
his ring was inherited from what jocketty built.
gmflores27
The username checks out
gmflores27
Mo has literally made one or two bad trades lmao ungrateful Cards fan
halos101
good lord cardinal fans are spoiled and don’t even realize it.
Cardinals5
Damn right we are. We’ve earned that right. Plus we’re smart. The Hate is real!!!
Wainofan
I don’t see how heccavaria helps cards. They need package prospects for a star to lead team or sell Lynn, Oh, etc. and get prospects to stock up and go big for next year. Small deals like this not enough.
jlmini10
I definitely agree with this. If not in contention, get assets from pending free agents. If realistically in the race, grab a stud bat if the price is right. Either way, there’s no reason to think the cards can’t contend next year.
kaido24
So basically they are giving other teams a chance to make a final offer on him before they decide whether to take the offers on the table or not?
cardsfan1988
I don’t understand this from the Cardinals point of view. What would they do with Diaz…we have entirely too many people who play 2nd, 3rd, or SS…what this team lacks is OF depth and bullpen help. So any trade that doesn’t involve that is pointless from the team point of view unless major league pieces are moved. I mean are they shopping Diaz? If they are, they couldn’t do it at a worse time with him being in a hitting funk basically all year
troll
cardinals team is full of versatile players, giving matheny too many options. they have no bench at all.
cardsfan1988
Exactly, half the problem is there is no defined lineup with this team. If anybody asked what their starting lineup is, that should be a relatively easy question to answer, but this team has a different lineup 5-6 days a week. There is just no consistency with the lineup…well except the consistency for changing
formerlyz
Ozuna to the Cardinals for Weaver, Bader, Gallen, and Arozorena (maybe that’s a little overkill for 2 years of Ozuna)? Maybe throw a reliever at the Cardinals or something?
commonsense
Way to much and I’m a Marlins fan. I don’t see the cards doing that they usually don’t just give away young talent in handfuls like that, there way to smart to do that.
formerlyz
Take away Arozorena then
realgone2
The only trade Baltimore needs to be doing is for some SP
angelsfan4life412
with what farm system?
basilisk4
Nice defender, but Hechavarria can’t hit his way out of a wet paper bag. At age 28, his .629 career OPS is probably what you’re going to get from him. Not sure how he profiles as an everyday player on any decent team.
Just Another Fan
Mystery team has to be Oakland, with Pinder getting hurt last night and Rosales being a horrific SS.
aff10
Serious question: why would Oakland buy at this point? They’re kinda on the fringes of contention, and Hechavarria isn’t a huge long – term asset. Seems like they’d be better suited just waiting for Pinder to return, no?
bigturtlemachine
Oakland called up Franklin Barretto, so I’d imagine they’re out.
_kherz23
Can he play third?
Woody130n82
The Rays are struggling on defense and need bullpen help. Boxberger is now dealing with a potential oblique issue and isn’t coming off the DL this weekend. They could get Hechevarria and at least one bullpen arm in this single trade. They are deep at pretty much all positions and could deal from strength. Sternberg has opened up his wallet in the past when he thought his team had a playoff run in them. Hopefully, he’s feeling it and ready to add a little payroll.
angelsfan4life412
If Boxberger is still hurt, they could end up getting Kyle Barraclough,