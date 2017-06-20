Marlins Agree To Terms With First-Rounder Trevor Rogers

The Marlins have agreed to terms with first-round pick Trevor Rogers, per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald (Twitter links). The high school southpaw will take home a $3.4MM bonus, so long as his physical checks out.

With the move, Miami will save $475,800 against the slot allocation of the 13th overall draft selection. It’s not yet clear just how the team will utilize those savings. Interestingly, all the team’s remaining picks from the first ten rounds went to collegiate players, though some appears to be ticketed for 11th rounder Dakota Bennett.

Coming into the draft, there was a split of opinion on Rogers. ESPN.com’s Keith Law ranked him the 15th-best player available, citing his long frame and big stuff. Others were less bullish; Baseball America had him at 31st on its board, for example. For one thing, Rogers is already closing in on his twentieth birthday; for another, he has not always shown up in game action as much as might be expected.