Mets Designate Sean Gilmartin For Assignment

The Mets have designated lefty Sean Gilmartin for assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets. The move clears roster space for righty Seth Lugo, who is returning from an elbow injury to make his 2017 debut in a start this afternoon against the Braves.

The 27-year-old Gilmartin was a first-round pick of the Braves in 2011, and he headed to the Twins in a 2013 trade for Ryan Doumit. The Mets selected Gilmartin from Minnesota in the Rule 5 Draft the following year, and his big-league career began auspiciously with a 2.67 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over 57 1/3 innings in his rookie season, most of them spent in relief.

Gilmartin struggled in limited big-league opportunities last year, though, spending most of the season in the rotation at Triple-A Las Vegas. This year, he struggled with shoulder trouble in Spring Training, posted a 7.05 ERA, 7.5 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 over eight starts at Las Vegas (an admittedly unfriendly setting for pitchers), and allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings in the big leagues.