Mets Place Asdrubal Cabrera On 10-Day DL

The Mets have announced that shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is heading to the 10-day DL with a sprained left thumb. He’ll be replaced for the time being by infielder T.J. Rivera.

While Cabrera launched two home runs yesterday, the lingering issue with his thumb has evidently become significant enough to warrant a rest. His prognosis is not specifically known, though it seems there’s little reason at this point to expect an extended absence.

As Marc Carig of Newsday notes (Twitter links), the switch-hitting Cabrera has been bothered especially while hitting from the right side. With left-handed starters scheduled for the next two days, the club evidently found the timing right to allow him to rest up.

At the same time, the Mets are surely at least thinking about alternatives. The 31-year-old Cabrera has not replicated his productive 2016 season at the plate, though with a .244/.321/.392 slash he hasn’t been a problem at the plate. (That’s good for a 94 wRC+, just under league average.) Trouble is, Cabrera relies on the bat to carry him as an everyday player. Thus far, he has rated as a clear negative in the field and on the bases.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Jose Reyes has scuffled to a .188/.261/.293 batting line. He’ll likely slide over to shortstop for now, with the hot-hitting Wilmer Flores stepping in at third. But there’s obvious appeal to the idea of promoting top prospect Amed Rosario, who is performing quite well at Triple-A. The Mets are understandably uninterested in using him as a patch, but at some point perhaps they will decide he’s ready to try to take over the shortstop position more permanently.