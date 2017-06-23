Mets Ready To Listen To Offers On Short-Term Veterans

The Mets are “open for business now,” in the words of ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (via Twitter), whose report suggests the organization is preparing to throw in the towel on a snakebitten season. Per Olney, the Mets are amenable to dealing away a variety of veteran assets.
As things stand, New York is buried a dozen games back of the division-leading Nationals and yet further out of a largely uncompetitive NL Wild Card race. With several of the organization’s best players on the DL (or otherwise battling injuries or performance issues), it’s hard to see a path to the postseason.
Among the players that could be marketed, per Olney, are outfielders Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce, infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, and reliever Addison Reed. There are other older players on short-term contracts, too, who will presumably be shopped. First baseman Lucas Duda and southpaw Jerry Blevins appear to be the most likely additional trade candidates on the roster, with veteran infielder Jose Reyes perhaps also being a possibility (though he has struggled). Second baseman Neil Walker would also be an option, at least once he’s back from the DL.
None of those players seem like plausible candidates to receive qualifying offers, so the Mets will need to cash them in over the next five weeks or let them walk for nothing. It’ll be interesting to see just how the deadline develops for the Mets, who have been in the postseason in each of the past two seasons and came into 2017 with high expectations. Despite the step back this year, the club will no doubt still be looking to field a competitive roster next year. That stance could shape the club’s approach to the deadline.
New York will be looking for answers at several positions next year. Third base remains an open question with David Wright still unavailable and Reyes slated to return to free agency, while it’s still unclear whether the team will exercise its option over Cabrera. Even if top prospect Amed Rosario steps in at short, Cabrera could conceivably take over at second for the departing Walker or even slide over to the hot corner. It’s possible that youngster Domonic Smith could take over for Duda at first, though otherwise that’s another area with questions.
There are a few internal options on hand, of course, in addition to Rosario and Smith. Wilmer Flores could slot in at a variety of infield spots and there are some other young infielders on the 40-man. In the outfield, Michael Conforto will handle everyday duties opposite Yoenis Cespedes, likely leaving Brandon Nimmo (or some outside alternative) to platoon with Juan Lagares in center. And while there’ll inevitably be some holes to patch in terms of pitching, the rotation ought to be set (knock on wood) and the bullpen will welcome back Jeurys Familia as the closer. Blevins could also be retained to represent a lefty setup man, as he’s controllable via option.
Comments
metseventually
@mikeyank55
braves95
They better hope Neil Walker doesn’t suffer any setbacks while on the DL. He should land some decent talent.
chri
Yeah, at least Granderson has been heating up lately where he has begun to reestablish some value.
themayor
Think they would move degrom for a haul of prospects from the Astros? Don’t see them in a position to win next year even unless something drastic changes.
portopotti
Why wouldn’t they be in a position to win next year? Obviously this year was a case of injuries and bullpen. With Smith and Rosario probably coming up and the HUGE assumption that their pitching staff is healthy, they should be in contention. The money coming off the books can be reinvested into the bullpen and catcher.
chri
Right idea by the Mets, as many of their players are free agents this winter and they should try to get something back instead of letting them walk.
Despite the terrible season, I still feel there is enough talent where they have a shot at being competitive in 2018. Conforto, Cespedes, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith could be part of a high scoring lineup and there is still enviable starting depth (albeit they need to stay healthy).
However, they will need to be creative in the offseason, mainly adding relievers and infield depth, their two main areas of need.
I think the time has come also where they need to consider non-tendering Matt Harvey and releasing David Wright this winter. The former has diminished stuff and has been terrible since the start of 2016, the latter is hurt so frequently where you can’t keep wasting a 40 man spot on him.
dannibalcorpse
I still think that there’s some (if only minimal) trade value to Harvey. He’s shown that he has the ability to pitch well, and you know there is some team out there that would be willing to take a chance on him for the cost of a mid-tier prospect or two. Or, you could always find a bat struggling elsewhere and hope for the ol’ “change of scenery” trade that helps both players.
As far as Wright, I’m almost at your point. I still feel like you have to keep him around because he’s the face of the franchise and all that jazz – I know it’s misplaced loyalty but I can imagine that’s part of management’s thinking on him. In a perfect world, he retires at the end of the season and takes on a coaching role within the organization, with the idea of one day having him become manager (he seems like the kind of guy who is going to go straight into coaching the day he retires, or am I crazy?)
chesteraarthur
By mid tier do you mean like mid 20s org prospect?
chri
yeah, I’m a Mets fan, but there’s no way Harvey is going to get you much back at this point.
Maybe some team gambles on the high upside, but since he is a free agent at the end of ’18 anyway, the team trading for him won’t have him very long, even if he does reestablish value.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
There’s no way they release Wright. His contract is still insured. And as long as the insurance is covering a majority of his contract they would lose more than can possibly be gained. He would also only be taking up one spot on the 40 man which could easily be opened back up in Feb.
chri
Yeah, but they should sure as hell see if he is interested in a buyout, perhaps give him a role in the organization if he chooses to do so. Mets have gotten Cuddyer and Jason Bay to agree to buyouts (albeit with far less money owed).
He is simply going to be a waste of a 40 man spot this winter. I’d hate to see them lose someone to the Rule 5 draft because they didn’t protect him due to DW being on the roster. Or having to DFA someone else if they sign a free agent.
Paul Duberstein
Finally, some good news from Queens
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Baseball is a crazy game. A year ago, I would have said the Mets would be the likely NL team to challenge the Cubs dominance over the next few years, now, they are a complete raging dumpster fire with no pitching whatsoever and nothing in the infield.
As an AL fan with no dog in the hunt, I have to say their manager is a giant reason for the problem. He is insanely bad.
metseventually
No no, it’s the owners.