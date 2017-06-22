Michael Martinez Elects Free Agency

JUNE 22: Martinez has cleared waivers and elected free agency, tweets Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times.
JUNE 19: The Rays announced that they have designated infielder/outfielder Michael Martinez for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Trevor Plouffe, who was acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Matt Andriese was already moved to the 60-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, so the Rays now have an open 40-man spot with Wilson Ramos and Brad Boxberger both nearing returns from the 60-day DL.
The 34-year-old Martinez has been a seldom-used bench piece for the Rays since being acquired from the Indians in exchange for cash. He was set to be designated for assignment nearly two weeks ago, but an injury to Brad Miller prompted the Rays to cancel Martinez’s DFA and instead place Miller on the disabled list. That series of events bought Martinez another 12 days on the big league roster, but the team has now formally announced that he’s been removed from the 40-man.
In a combined 43 plate appearances between the Indians and Rays this season, Martinez is hitting just .162/.262/.189 with 15 strikeouts. Although he’s never hit in the Majors (.194/.243/.261 through 621 plate appearances), Martinez has nonetheless found his way onto big league rosters for part of each of the past seven seasons. He has experience at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions in the Majors, though he’s been primarily a second baseman/third baseman as a big leaguer.
Comments
TheMichigan
They for real this time?
crazy4cleveland
How long until I get the notification that Cleveland picked him back up?
Ironman_4life
Go Orioles!!
layventsky
Don’t even joke about that.
sufferfortribe
Stop it.
docmilo5
I’m guessing Plouffe will cover 2nd. rays.com has him backing up at 3rd and 1st but not playing 2nd. Hmm.
Kayrall
Thank you, Michael Martinez.
partyatnapolis
tito is already telling the front office to bring him back to cleveland
sufferfortribe
Well, Daniel Robertson is starting to really tank now, so it’s always possible. Ugh, I think I just threw up in my mouth.
partyatnapolis
daniel robertson was the new martinez but i think that 0-fer in the minnesota series cemented his fate
Phillies2017
Its baffling how he continues to get jobs. Must have something on these GM’s
qbass187
Back to CLE?
mchaney317
I’m just waiting for the notification telling me that the Indians got him back and I’m dreading it
Polish Hammer
Traded for cash? Two dimes and a coupon for a free latte at McDonalds?