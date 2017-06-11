Minor MLB Transactions: 6/11/17

Here are today’s minor moves from around the game.

The Mets are the latest team to take a flier on righty Daniel Bard, signing him to a minor league deal, as SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo tweets. Bard was once a first-round pick and top prospect of the Red Sox, but the 31-year-old’s wildness has reached Rick Vaughn levels in recent seasons, as he’s posted BB/9 rates above ten in eight consecutive stops from the Majors to the minors to winter ball. The Cardinals released him last month after he walked 19 batters in 8 2/3 Double-A innings.