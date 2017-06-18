Minor MLB Transactions: 6/18/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Indians announced that right-hander Jarrett Grube has been acquired from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Grube will report to Triple-A Columbus. Grube spent part of 2016 in the Tribe’s organization before being released in June. The righty had a 6.14 ERA over 55 2/3 IP and 11 starts with the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate this season. Over 14 pro seasons, the 35-year-old Grube has pitched for five different organizations and appeared in just one Major League game, back in 2014 with the Angels.