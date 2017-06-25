Minor MLB Transactions: 6/25/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…
- The Brewers have optioned Lewis Brinson and Jett Bandy to Triple-A, manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (Twitter links). Bandy has been in a major slump at the plate, and his demotion was expected after the Brewers claimed catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers earlier today. Brinson, one of the game’s top prospects, hit just .100/.206/.167 over 34 PA in his first taste of Major League action, so it isn’t surprising that Milwaukee felt he needed some more Triple-A seasoning. Brinson’s spot on the roster is expected to be filled by Ryan Braun, as the star outfielder is slated to be activated from the DL before the Brewers take the field again on Tuesday.
- The Mets have promoted Tim Tebow to High-A affiliate in St. Lucie, the team announced. Mets GM Sandy Alderson told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and other reporters that the team has been intrigued by Tebow’s power and exit velocity, as well as off-the-field intangibles like his clubhouse leadership. On the field, of course, the former Florida Gators star quarterback has yet to deliver much in the way of results, entering today with a .222/.311/.340 slash line and three homers in 241 PA at Low-A ball.
Comments
tropicaldelivery
Could tebow actually make it to double a or triple a. I see if he goes to Las Vegas he’ll be a bigger draw than blue man group
bleacherbum
No. He is batting .222 currently, I don’t even know why he got promoted.
thegreatcerealfamine
Because he exemplifies everything that is wrong with this selfie society…he’s the Kardashians of sports!
Cam
With all due respect, Tebow actually does things. The Kardashians do nothing, except letting people film them doing nothing.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea he is really dedicated to his craft,instead of going to fall leagues he’s going back to his ESPN gig in September. Oh by the way the Kardashians have built an empire in fashion and cosmetics!
sufferfortribe
It’s called memorabilia and ticket sales.
davidcoonce74
Supposedly crowds at his games doubled in low-A; I suppose if that continues they’ll spread some of that money around. He’s obviously not a real prospect but minor league owners operate on thin margins; so it’s nice for them.
notagain27
Who do you think owns the St Lucie Mets?
ReverieDays
Any other news on bad Minor League players with ho-hum slashlines being promoted from A to A?
sufferfortribe
Heck, the Tribe has a 1B/DH at AAA batting something like .135, and one writer was talking about him as a replacement for Santana if he leaves in free agency.
Cam
Makes sense – if Tebow is going to amount to anything, they need to speed up his development and get him with the right coaches immediately. By all accounts, he’s got a projectable swing and raw power, so why not try and maximize it?
To everyone with the inevitable “who cares?” comments – you’re here, you read it, you posted, you care. That’s exactly why it’s on here. Everytime you click the link, you’re supporting it.
thegreatcerealfamine
You stand a better chance of being hit by a meteor! If..lol