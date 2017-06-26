Minor MLB Transactions: 6/26/17

Here are the day’s minor moves:
- Righty Keyvius Sampson has signed on with the Marlins on a minors deal, according to Matt Eddy of Baseball America (via Twitter). The 26-year-old threw 91 2/3 MLB innings for the Reds in the past two seasons, struggling to a 5.60 ERA while allowing 16 long balls and 53 walks to go with 84 strikeouts. Sampson spent time with the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this year. He struggled to a 6.75 ERA in his 42 2/3 innings at Reno, however, racking up 9.7 K/9 but also coughing up 6.3 BB/9 in that stint. (Free passes have been an ever-present concern in recent years for the former fourth-round draft pick.) He’ll head to the Marlins organization now in search of a new chance to return to the majors, which may well be achievable if his new organization moves some arms at the deadline.
Comments
outinleftfield
Saw him pitch for Louisville last year and I was impressed. Mid 90s FB, a good curve, and a decent change. Wonder why he has not been able to put it together?
ReverieDays
No control.
mchaney317
If he wasn’t out of rookie eligibility, he’d probably be a top 10 prospect in the Marlins’ farm system