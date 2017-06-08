MLB To Investigate Abuse Allegations Against Addison Russell

Major League Baseball will investigate domestic violence allegations against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, reports Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago-Sun Times.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, a friend of Russell’s wife, Melisa, accused Russell of “mentally and physically” abusing Melisa. As a result, the league would like to interview both Melisa Russell and her friend, according to Wittenmyer.
Addison Russell is now the second major leaguer to face domestic abuse allegations this week. Rays catcher Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee accused him of “physical and emotional abuse” in an Instagram post on Tuesday, but Norris quickly refuted that, saying: “I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life. I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”
Since the league instituted its current domestic violence policy two years ago, suspensions have been handed out to Aroldis Chapman, Jose Reyes, Hector Olivera and Jeurys Familia. As MLBTR’s Steve Adams noted on Wednesday, each of those players’ situations dealt with singular incidents and came with criminal investigations. The cases of Russell and Norris differ from theirs, but both players are clearly at risk of facing some sort of punishment from the league.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Yes, let’s just believe the friend that is making claims, “mentally and physically”.
alexgordonbeckham
Let’s wait for the facts to come out before we just assume she is lying ok? She could be right or she could be BS. Just because she’s not the one in the relationship doesn’t mean anything.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
its 50 50 whether its true or she doesnt get along with him and doesnt think they should be together.
See, the reason norris and this seems fishy is cause there’s no history of like cops being called, unless there is that i am unaware of. I mean surely this friend called the cops at least once cause of his actions.
Also, people can file civil law suits for domestic abuse if they can prove the abuse occurred. Physical abuse can be easily proven in most instance. Mental/verbal might take a couple hidden phone voice recordings. While domestic violence is awful of all people to do it at least women who are abused can get paid for their abuse by athletes to set themselves in good position going forward.
metseventually
I teach preschoolers to use their kind words, not their hands. Why are these men having this problem?
justinept
We’re talking about a social media post from a friend of a potential victim. Can we at least way for a substantive allegation before jumping to a conclusion?
justinept
*wait
brood550
How about we wait to condemn him until after the investigation concludes? Russell doesn’t seem like the type of person that would do this. Such high energy and always smiling. But if he did do this he should be charged.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
I am sure you also teach them to not tell lies.
In the event they are lying, why are these women having problems?
Also why is the immediate go to welp she said it happened so it must of?
Been a lot of false accusations from women over the years.
cubsfan2489
Just sitting here waiting for “Just Another Fan” to chime in how Russell absolutely is guilty and is trash… over under 15 minutes before his first comment. Anyone?
realgone2
I was hoping he got banned from here
vtadave
If only…. what’s his deal?
realgone2
The person is either a nut or a troll. Hard to tell anymore.
cubsfan2489
Guess it’s the over…
JP8
Its still a little early on the left coast, but don’t worry the judge, jury, and executioner will be on.
thegreatcerealfamine
Not only that self righteous DN but the A kissers that support his ramblings just to play devils advocate!
ChiSoxCity
Why are people these days so sensitive to the opinions of others? So this person says things you don’t like. Who cares, move on. It’s the internet.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
People are sick of the self righteous holy than thou social justice warrior bs.
Even worse. Its typically the uneducated self righteous holy than thou social justice warrior bs they’re fed up with.
Also, I think men in general are fed up constantly being put down/attacked by extreme feminism and other new age bs.
It isnt sensitivty lol. Its fedupness. People are fed up being verbally assaulted if their opinions dont line up 100%.
chitown311
What a POS
yeahhhjeets
Got to love the new age we live in…. sigh. Not saying if it’s true or not true, right or not right. Once anything like this comes out, it has a very negative impact on the player and organization. People are supposed to conduct themselves and take care of things properly or privately until these allegations are actually confirmed.
Love the new generation!!! XD
Dookie Howser, MD
Oftentimes in the past when this was handled “properly or privately” it was swept under the rug which allowed the abuser to find new victims later. Not saying that happened all the time ,or making everything public immediately is the way to go, just that there is no “ideal” way of going about it
RytheStunner
Yes, there is an ideal way of going about it.
Make it public If and ONLY if the allegations actually hold up and punishment is to be doled out.
There’s nothing to be gained by prematurely announcing to the public that someone may be a domestic abuser because someone else made an Instagram post about them.
Dookie Howser, MD
All the MLB commented on was that an investigation has started. I am sure the beat reports sooner or later would pick up on this, and come around the MLB offices asking. The leagues is doing the smart thing getting out ahead of it vs. having a Ray Rice scandal on theirs hands.
The league doing a proper investigation and coming to a conclusion is best for both situations. If abuse does happen, then the perpetrator can be punished. If there was no evidence of abuse, the player’s name will be cleared, and hopefully set an example for future cases where somebody contemplates making false accusations.
chesteraarthur
“If there was no evidence of abuse, the player’s name will be cleared”
If this was actually true it’d be less of an issue, but people don’t forget these things.
RytheStunner
There was no evidence of abuse in Chapman’s case either. He was suspended for firing off a gun in his garage.
People still call him a wife beater.
Dookie Howser, MD
I agree, and like I said, its not a perfect system. The alternative, in this example would be that the accusation is still made public, but no investigation is done. Does that help the players reputation at all? At least if the investigation is done well and thoroughly, he will be able to point back to the results.
Dookie Howser, MD
Chapman was suspended 30 games under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy and did not appeal. lets be clear, he was not suspended for having a little target practice in his garage. He pulled out a gun and fired it 8 times while fighting with his girlfriend.
link to m.mlb.com
padreforlife
Agreed
realgone2
I blame the NFL. If they hadn’t handled actual CDV incidents so poorly then MLB wouldn’t feel the need to overreact to this stuff.
bastros88
instagram seems to be the place to post this kind of stuff
realgone2
I heard from a friend. He said that his room mate’s brother knows this guy. He runs a car wash in cobb county. One of his employees put on facebook that he saw Matt Kemp abusing his girlfriend in line at the chik fil A.
Kayrall
I love and appreciate the sarcasm, but I fear for what may happen by just dropping the first random name that came to mind. Some people will take it and run with it unfortunately.
realgone2
That was the point I was trying to make
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Where is the freaking union on this? This is ABSURD.
People have to understand that there is a certain subset of people who are mired in victim mentality and toss these words around as if they are nothing.
Men spreading their legs on buses and subways is considered abusive to them. It would be comical if it weren’t destroying people’s lives.
MLB MUST stop commenting publically on these matters until conducting private investigations into them first.
Tony Clark, what do you think your job is…?
RytheStunner
I agree. Stop jumping the gun and publicly announcing that someone is being “investigated” for domestic abuse because of some shmo’s Instagram pots. Wait until the investigation is done, THEN make it public if it is necessary to.
Even if no fault is found in him, now people are still going to have a bitter taste in their mouth about Russell.
Dookie Howser, MD
All the MLB said was that it was investigating an accusation of a serious crime that was publicly levied against a player. The results of that investigation will either determine is innocence or guilt.
All the MLB commented on was that an investigation has started. If they had “no comment” people would freak out that they weren’t doing anything, and like it or not, MLB has in its recent past had several high profile examples of domestic violence that needs to be stamped out and not tolerated. Investigating these allegations, punishing the abusers, and disproving the false allegations are the only way to do that
Tony Clark’s job is not to shield players from all accusations thrown at them. If the player was immediately suspended with only this information, I am sure he would step in.
RytheStunner
They don’t even need to publicly announce that an investigation has started. That serves no purpose to the public, that at the time, had no idea about the allegations.
Dookie Howser, MD
The accusation was made publicly. Sooner or later it would have been picked up by some outlet somewhere. The league is doing the smart thing and getting out ahead of it.
Dmalsch22
I think it’s fine if the league wants to announce it if someone close to the family or his wife herself says something, not when an instagram comment gets left by someone who may or may not even know them. Just because it’s an “instagram friend” doesn’t mean that it can’t be a random follower. So if he is innocent (not saying he is) then he is now forever tied to domestic abuse because someone had nothing better to do then spread rumors
BalcoBomber
Test
padreforlife
MLB Channel doesn’t have any balls talking about Cardinals
RytheStunner
His wife did make an Instagram post alluding to him cheating on her, but she made no mention of physical abuse.
nccubsfan
There is certainly not enough information to draw conclusions. Regardless, I hate that social media has become the platform to discuss private matters such as this. Not saying that a public statement can’t be made, but posting to Instagram just seems like a childish way to go about it. And I’m referring mainly to Melissa’s post claiming she was cheated on and lied to. But the same goes for her friend’s claims of abuse. I just read Chipper’s book where he kinda goes through some of the mistakes he made as a young guy facing temptation. I can’t speak on that since I’ve never had fame and millions at my disposal. But if these allegations are true, Russ might wanna pick up a copy of Larry’s book.
dewssox79
hes a cub, cub players would never do that. just waiting for those responses
RytheStunner
You’ll be waiting a long time, living in that fantasy world you live in.
cubsfan2489
You’re a moron
crazysull
I honestly hope this is just a false claim. I absolutely love Russell and he has such a bright future and has already done so much in the little time he has been in the majors and still hasn’t reached his fullest potential. He also doesn’t seem like a person who would do something like this. That of course is just my opinion since I don’t know him personally(I wish I could say I did) but I think I can speak for everyone that there are some people who are accused of DV and you can tell just by looking at them that they did it(Greg Hardy to name one) and I don’t get that feeling when I look at Russell. Again this is just my opinion but all in all I just hope this is just a false claim and he didn’t actually ruin his life
chitown311
“Future MVP Addison Russell”-Len Kasper
“Future DOC Addison Russell”-Rob Manfried
jhinde103
Instagram is now the cops obviously
TJECK109
Just imagine if social media was around in the time of babe Ruth etc.
bbatardo
I take abuse seriously, and not everyone will agree with these comments, but really I feel if MLB is to get involved in abuse cases they should require a police report. It doesn’t matter if the charges get dropped or not, but if the police are involved in any way then that should require investigation.
They have to draw a line somewhere or you will hear more and more hearsay reports. .
Dookie Howser, MD
I can understand that, but the policy was agreed to by the MLBPA (and is in effect for 2 more years, I believe). On investigations, the policy states:
“The Commissisoner’s Office will invesigate all allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse involving members of the baseball community. The Commissioner may place an accused player on paid administrative leave for up to seven days while allegations are investigated. Players may challenge any decision before the arbitration panel.”
So the fact that neither of the two most recent investigations included immediate administrative leave tells me that there is kind of different “levels” of investigations depending on how the allegations were made. The Olivera situation for example, because it did involve a police report, led to immediate suspension.
JoeyPankake
So basically if anybody goes on Instagram and says a baseball player hit someone MLB is going to announce an investigation and ruin their reputation regardless of facts. Domestic violence is terrible but there has to be a better way of getting to the bottom of the situation other than publicly shaming someone based on hearsay.
elmedius
Aaron Judge has been abusing baseballs all season… who is going to investigate and put a stop to that?
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Look, can we just pass a law already forcing people to contact the authorities if they suspect abuse is occurring or has occurred? And make it a fineable offense to post names on social media without having contacted the authorities and before charges have been filed.
Seriously, we get it. MLB and other leagues take domestic violence seriously. You can also take it seriously by actually refusing to investigate unless authorities are called. Itll stop people from false allegations as if you report fake abuse to authorities and stuff itll cost you
Sick and tired of these social media call outs already. And itll get worse.
jakec77
Plenty of people above already have noted the unfairness of publicly announcing an investigation based on such flimsy evidence (if I post here that I saw a player at a club using drugs, or driving drunk, or any other crime, does that trigger the same announcement?), but what I would add is how unfair this is to the player (if innocent- if he is actually physically abusing his wife I have zero sympathy)- they have to balance cooperating with MLB to protect their career with the possibility that they may face criminal charges as well.
hiflew
Even if someone is guilty of a crime, there is a right and a wrong way to go about it. That is why evidence gets thrown out of court all the time. Abuse is obviously a horrible crime, but this “evidence” would not even justify a questioning by police, let alone an arrest.
chri
Obviously Russell is innocent until proven guilty, but how sad if true.
They have two young kids together, and they looked like a happy young family.