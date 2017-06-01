Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. “Others have said the same. There’s just no real reason to rush. He can certainly stand to gain some more seasoning first, and they can wait to see how their existing players handle the next month or two (health included). But I can definitely see a call-up in advance of the trade deadline if he keeps hitting at Triple-A.”

    Doesn’t Torres have to “start” hitting at Triple-A before he can “keep” hitting?

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top