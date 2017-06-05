Nationals Designate Rafael Martin For Assignment

The Nationals have designated right-hander Rafael Martin for assignment, per a team announcement. As was previously reported, his spot on the Nationals’ 40-man roster will go to outfielder Ryan Raburn.

Martin, 33, debuted with the Nationals organization back in 2011 but didn’t crack the majors until 2015. Over the previous two seasons, Martin combined for 16 innings out of the Nats’ bullpen and, despite an excellent strikeout rate (16.88 per nine) and a decent walk rate (3.88), logged a 4.50 ERA. So far this year, Martin has tossed 24 1/3 frames with the Nationals’ Triple-A squad and recorded a 5.18 ERA, 7.77 K/9 and a 1.85 BB/9.