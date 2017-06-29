Nationals To Sign Kevin Jepsen

The Nationals have agreed to a deal with righty Kevin Jepsen, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (Twitter link). It’s a minors pact with a July 26th opt-out opportunity, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets.
Jepsen, who’ll soon turn 33, recently put on a showcase in hopes of landing a new opportunity. He spent the spring with the Diamondbacks, but struggled in game action and was released before the start of the season.
There’s no sugar-coating Jepsen’s struggles in 2016. He threw 49 2/3 innings of 5.98 ERA ball for the Twins and Rays, with only 6.3 K/9 against 3.8 BB/9. Though he didn’t lose much on his mid-nineties fastball, Jepsen posted a 8.3% swinging-strike rate that fell short of his numbers over the prior two seasons.
If the drop in strikeouts wasn’t enough, Jepsen also struggled to manage contact, permitting hard contact at a career-worst 37.5% rate. Once a strong groundball pitcher, he managed to induce them at only a 31.1% clip while also allowing 2.2 homers per nine innings.
Still, there’s probably some hope of a return to form. Jepsen carried a 2.33 ERA over 69 2/3 innings in 2015 and was able to post 10.1 K/9 in his successful 2014 campaign. The Nationals will take a look at him over the coming weeks, just as they are doing with veteran Francisco Rodriguez, as the team decides upon a course of action at the trade deadline.
partyatnapolis
and the nationals bullpen gets even worse
bastros88
*minor league bullpen
Solaris611
Certainly the Nats don’t truly believe these scrap heap signings are going to solve their closer issues. These guys are unemployed for a reason.
Jeff Todd
Surely they don’t. You’re correct. They signed them to minor-league deals for a reason.
kehoet83
So are these just strictly depth signings for the minor leagues and nothing else? Or do the Nationals believe that they can contribute to the the major league squad?
Jeff Todd
Both can opt out in a few weeks, so they are basically tryouts. Just see how they are throwing, compare to the guys currently on the MLB roster, and continue pursuing trades. Gives a few more options.
None of this really bears on the possibility of adding a closer, I don’t think. Or even that of adding both a closer and a significant setup man. This is more, “could these guys be better than Albers/Turner/Blanton? let’s take a zero-risk shot to find out” than “can this guy be the missing piece?”
sss847
just trade for a closer already
redrooster
Any relation to Carly?
YankeesBillsNets305
This guy asking the real important questions over here…
Reflect
You should ask her. Call her, maybe.
Joe Kerr
well played
Bill Smith
#GoFundMe
Joe Kerr
Nats in desperation mode. See what sticks I guess.
Jeff Todd
They are cruising in the division, so there’s little reason to rush into a major trade.
realgone2
That’s a good point
koz16
Next thing you know the Nats will be holding open tryouts for RP’s in their parking lot.
biasisrelitive
price of right field bleacher sheets sky rocket!
pro4pro32goathletics
They are just giving him and K-Rod a chance in case they come back to their best, they should go and get 2 quality relievers. Maybe they get Doolittle and Madson from Oakland for Victor Robles and AJ Cole (again)