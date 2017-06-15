The Mets announced today that second baseman Neil Walker and right-hander Matt Harvey are both expected to miss the next “several weeks” due to injuries. Gavin Cecchini is being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Walker’s spot on the roster.
Walker underwent an MRI that revealed a partially torn hamstring, for which he has received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Harvey, meanwhile, was diagnosed with a “stress injury” to his scapula bone following an MRI and a CT scan. He, too, received a PRP injection but will have to wait to begin a throwing program.
In further Mets injury news, GM Sandy Alderson told reporters today that ace Noah Syndergaard is still at least four weeks away from beginning a throwing program (Twitter link via the New York Post’s Mike Puma).
Comments
William
Somebody in the Mets Management is Not Making the Right offerings to the Gods !
JDGoat
Over/under 5 and a half minutes before there’s a post from the mets number one fan with a quote from Harvey?
SimplyAmazin91
Wow just wow, I wonder if he returns this year or ever pitches for the Mets, could we be looking at a non-tender in December. He had such promise hope he regains some of what he had.
bastros88
maybe they should play with pillows and bubble wrap taped to their bodies
Kayrall
Both players would still have been injured after last night’s game.
citizen
both players are now immortal mets with lagging injuries and diminished performance ala bobby bonilla, david wright and johan santana.
metseventually
If is isn’t the sign to trade Reed, Bruce and Duda I’m not sure what will be.