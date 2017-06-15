Headlines

Neil Walker, Matt Harvey Expected To Be Out “Several Weeks”

By |

The Mets announced today that second baseman Neil Walker and right-hander Matt Harvey are both expected to miss the next “several weeks” due to injuries. Gavin Cecchini is being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Walker’s spot on the roster.

Walker underwent an MRI that revealed a partially torn hamstring, for which he has received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Harvey, meanwhile, was diagnosed with a “stress injury” to his scapula bone following an MRI and a CT scan. He, too, received a PRP injection but will have to wait to begin a throwing program.

In further Mets injury news, GM Sandy Alderson told reporters today that ace Noah Syndergaard is still at least four weeks away from beginning a throwing program (Twitter link via the New York Post’s Mike Puma).

Comments

  1. Somebody in the Mets Management is Not Making the Right offerings to the Gods !

    1
    0

  2. Over/under 5 and a half minutes before there’s a post from the mets number one fan with a quote from Harvey?

    0
    0

  3. Wow just wow, I wonder if he returns this year or ever pitches for the Mets, could we be looking at a non-tender in December. He had such promise hope he regains some of what he had.

    0
    0

  4. maybe they should play with pillows and bubble wrap taped to their bodies

    0
    0

    • Both players would still have been injured after last night’s game.

      1
      0

  5. both players are now immortal mets with lagging injuries and diminished performance ala bobby bonilla, david wright and johan santana.

    1
    0

  6. If is isn’t the sign to trade Reed, Bruce and Duda I’m not sure what will be.

    0
    0

