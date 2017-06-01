NL Central Notes: Reds, Cecil, Cubs, Arrieta

In his latest notes column, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports argues that the Reds have fared better in some recent trades than had been expected at the time. Indeed, the club is receiving significant contributions from a variety of position players who were added in relatively unheralded swaps, including Eugenio Suarez, Scott Schebler, Adam Duvall, and Jose Peraza.
- It came as something of a surprise when lefty Brett Cecil landed four years from the Cardinals, but Rosenthal says other organizations were also willing to do four-year deals for the 30-year-old reliever. The Cubs and Mariners had such offers on the table, though both are said to have underbid St. Louis. As Rosenthal notes, the scuffling Cecil has shown at least some signs recently of emerging from his malaise.
- Everyone is wondering why the Cubs have failed to break out from their sluggish start, and Dave Cameron of Fangraphs has a look under the hood. The issues aren’t isolated, he finds. Fairly widespread performance dips at the plate, in the field, and on the mound have resulted in a sub-.500 record that is largely deserved based on what the team has done. Though it remains reasonable to expect Chicago to improve its play, Cameron writes, the projections no longer view the current roster as a unique force.
- Clearly, Jake Arrieta isn’t the only Cubs player who is struggling through the first two months of the season, but he’s perhaps the most prominent. With free agency on the horizon, the stakes are particularly high. His agent, Scott Boras, still thinks that Arrieta’s overall body of work compares favorably to a pair of pitchers (David Price and Max Scherzer) who landed over $200MM in free agency, as Jon Heyman of Fan Rag writes. Though Boras argues that Arrieta’s recent struggles and declining velocity shouldn’t outweigh his lofty established ceiling and big-game performances, teams weighing massive investments will surely be taking a close look at Arrieta’s work over the first two months and the rest of the current season.
Arrietta has had one “ace” like season, and yet continues to think he is one. There are very few true aces in the game, and performing like them for one year doesn’t put a pitcher in the club. Anyone else see him getting a deal like Cueto?
Actually 2 ace seasons. But he still shouldn’t see anything close we tobthe contract he thinks.
Wait which one of 2014-2015 wasn’t ace like in your view? And even last year he’s was probably easily a top 10-15 pitcher in the league
Bigrman, I could not agree more. “Ace” is used far too frequently to describe starting pitchers. There might be 6-7 aces in all of baseball. Arrieta is no ace and his disinterest in signing an extension is proving a bad choice.
He’s still got terrific stuff.
Stuff is great when it’s thrown for strikes and kept in the park!
What about the anointed one Schwarber?
Schwarber is due for a trip down to the minors. His slash line has been epically bad. The longer they let him languish in this slump, the harder it will be for him to restore his confidence at the plate. A week or two should press the reset button.
Really? Yeah, leading the NL in homers warrants a trip to the minors. Geez man.
Schwarber, not Schebler. Still a terrible take.
Reading is fundamental!
Schwarber rushed thru rehab, is playing an unfamiliar position and was put in an uncomfortable lineup position. For as much praise as Maddon gets for his antics (habit team play dress up, bringing in zoo animals, etc), I haven’t seen much of the criticism of his complete mismanagement of this player. Schwarber is 5 for his last 56 with 18k. He needs to go down to AAA and rebuild his confidence and timing.
If you haven’t seen much criticism, you must not be in the chicago market. It seems that he is very much praised in national media, though.
Game 6’s usage of Chapman was a huge one. Leaving Heyward near the top of the order as long as he did last year was a big one at the start of the season. His quick hooks on starters and perceived over usage of his pen. I’m sure there are some I’m forgetting, but yeah, Joe Maddon has been criticized for some of his choices.
Also, I’m not sure Joe Maddon was the one who decided Schwarber would be activated that quickly last season or has the power to send him to AAA. Pretty sure those are front office decisions.
I would tend to disagree with the statement that says Reds fans didn’t like the Eugenio Suarez trade at the time. Most of us in Cincy were happy to get the players we got back for Alfredo Simon. Sure Simon was coming off an All Star year but his second half wasnt good and you could see he was playing over his head.
The Chapman and Frazier deals were the ones that looked bad at the time. It would appear we got the better end of the Frazier one at the moment. Chapman…not so much.
Dont forget about the good Latos trade in which we got Desclafani and minor leaguer Chad Wallach.
The Reds wisely sold high on Simon. Suarez was supposed to be a stop gap player and has developed quite well. All in all, I think the Reds did pretty well in their re-stocking of the system. I panned Walt J for a lot of moves over the years, but in retrospect, it is working out so far. They have a long way to go, but with guys due to come up soon, there’s a lot to be excited about in Cincinnati.
Nailed it.
Maybe just maybe all off these prospects were all hype? Schwarber, Baez, Contreras, Russell, Happ, Almora etc. I mean, even look at Jorge Soler in KC…another can’t miss prospect. I think the flashes of greatness these guys showed translated into “cant miss” status. The dominance of the pitching staff last year kind of masked the shortcomings of some of these players but you can’t expect Kyle Hendricks to repeat his season last year or Arrieta to repeat his ’15 performance can you? Guys like Rizzo and Bryant are solid cornerstones for this team but there will be a lot of vacancies needed to be filled via free agency next year. 3 starting pitchers for one, a closer, and whatever they decide to do with Schwarber in LF, Russell at SS, Baez at 2nd, Contreras catching and the platoon outfield in RF. Hopefully Hayward can continue to keep hitting, but you’re talking WELL OVER $100mm this offseason to replace the dominant players from 16. Plus Maddon in a dunce as a manager
The Cueto and Chapman returns were underwhelming for the reds but every other move has really panned out for them. They definitely dont deserve the bad rep they got
Not really. Give it time. Those players will contribute.
If I am considering bidding on Arrieta-even if I’m the Cubs–I’m waiting to see how this year works out. It’s too early to tell, but he may be morphing into more of a CC rather than a Max. Very long term contract starting in his year 32 season?