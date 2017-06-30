NL East Notes: Bartolo, Kendrick, Nationals

The Mets will at least consider a reunion with 44-year-old righty Bartolo Colon following yesterday’s DFA by the Braves, reports MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo (Twitter link). They are, however, understandably wary of his poor performance in Atlanta. Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News spoke to one Mets person who expressed some intrigue regarding the possibility of once again pairing Colon with pitching coach Dan Warthen to see if Colon could succeed in a bullpen role in New York. And, as Ackert points out, the additional depth would hardly be a bad thing for a Mets pitching staff that has been decimated by injury.
Elsewhere in the NL East…
- The Phillies could be facing a trip to the disabled list for Howie Kendrick, writes CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury. Kendrick has been bothered lately by a sore hamstring, and while he was in the lineup as a DH on Tuesday this week, he told manager Pete Mackanin that he didn’t feel good enough to go on Wednesday. Mackanin acknowledged that the Phils have to consider a DL stint for Kendrick, which would be a disappointing development for the organization, as Kendrick’s hot bat has elevated his trade candidacy since returning from a lengthy six-week stint on the DL earlier this year. Salisbury wonders whether the Phils would bring up a prospect such as Nick Williams or Dylan Cozens and give him regular playing time in lieu of Kendrick, though that suggestion appears to be made somewhat speculatively.
- Although the Nationals have a well-documented need for bullpen upgrades, sorting out the roster in the wake of a move won’t be as easy as one would imagine, writes Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. Ownership typically doesn’t love the notion of adding significant contracts midseason in the first place, she writes, and the concept of adding a reliever and then cutting a player already on a relatively significant deal (e.g. Joe Blanton) may not be appealing to the Lerner family — especially if it meant acquiring another significant contract. Janes runs down a list of virtually every relief option on the roster, noting that the team’s best-performing relievers (Matt Albers, Enny Romero) are among the most affordable options. Despite Shawn Kelley’s struggles, Janes writes, he’s a well-liked clubhouse presence that is under contract through 2018, and it’s unlikely that the Nats would simply eat the rest of his contract to free up a roster spot.
Comments
pplama
Sox should take Blanton as part of a DRob deal. Keeps the Nats under the Lux tax and Sox need people who can throw a ball. Even if they’re thrown poorly
Austin0723
I’m sure they have other ppl they’d rather waste a bullpen spot on
DVail1979
yeah Blanton fits the Sox need to rebuild … he’s perfect .. note sarcasm here
Steve Adams
He doesn’t have to fit their rebuild. The Sox could take Blanton and immediately DFA him just as a financial mechanism to help facilitate a trade. It’s not all that uncommon to see a club make that type of move. Dodgers, Braves, Padres and others have all done it in recent seasons.
Solaris611
I understand the roster composition and logic behind the Nationals’ resistance to acquiring a significant contract in season, but the bottom line is they will not have an effective closer until they trade for one.