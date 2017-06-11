Orioles Designate Edwin Jackson For Assignment

The Orioles have announced that they’ve selected the contract of righty Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk and recalled fellow righty Logan Verrett from Norfolk. To clear space, they’ve optioned righty Stefan Crichton from Norfolk and designated righty Edwin Jackson for assignment.

The moves bring two fresh arms to a bullpen that was forced to pitch 7 2/3 innings in a blowout loss to the Yankees yesterday. Crichton and Jackson pitched 3 2/3 of those innings, allowing five runs between them.

The O’s selected Jackson’s contract just four days ago. His brief action with the Orioles was his first in the big leagues since posting a 5.89 ERA, 6.5 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9 in 84 innings with the Marlins and Padres last season. The veteran has now appeared with 12 big-league teams over the course of his 15-year career.

The 25-year-old Yacabonis had an 0.90 ERA over 30 innings with Norfolk, but with an alarming 5.4 K/9 and 4.8 BB/9. As those numbers suggest, control has never been a strong suit for him throughout his five-year minor-league career. MLB.com ranks him 29th among Orioles prospects, noting that he relies heavily on a 93-95 MPH fastball. As David Hall of the Virginian-Pilot notes, Yacabonis continues to work on the development of a hybrid slider-curve that could prove key to his development going forward. He has never pitched in the big leagues.