Orioles Sign First-Rounder DL Hall

The Orioles have announced the signing of first-round pick DL Hall. He’ll receive a $3MM bonus, per Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com (via Twitter).

That payday lands just over the $2,892,400 slot value for the 21st overall pick with which Hall was selected. He and second-rounder Adam Hall both commanded more than was allocated for their picks, but the O’s have cleared added funds by signing later-round choices to below-slot deals.

Hall (the first-rounder) is a high-school southpaw out of Georgia. Coming into the draft, he was ranked well above his ultimate draft position by prospect observers.

Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs and Keith Law of ESPN.com both viewed Hall as one of the draft’s top ten prospects. He drew praise for having three promising pitches (with his change running behind a quality fastball/curve combination) and good athleticism.

While he doesn’t carry a large frame and could stand to further develop his command, per Longenhagen, that’s an intriguing package for a left-handed pitching prospect. MLB.com (#14) and Baseball America (#16) concurred that Hall is one of the most promising players in this year’s crop of talent.