Padres Agree To Terms With MacKenzie Gore

The Padres are set to announce the signing of third-overall pick MacKenzie Gore tomorrow, per Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune (via Twitter). Once the signing is official, Gore will receive a $6.7MM bonus, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis (Twitter link).
That payday lands just over the $6,668,100 slot value that came with the Friars’ top selection. Gore’s signing represents the last unfinished business from the first ten rounds of the draft for San Diego.
In Gore, the Padres landed a much-hyped left-handed prep pitcher. He drew consensus top-five pre-draft billing, with Fangraphs’Eric Longenhagen ranking him highest at third on the board.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes!
scogan
This may be the first time you didn’t post a sarcastic, “PRINT THE WORLD SERIES TICKETS!!!!!!!” post.
TheWestCoastRyan
Cuz Gore actually has a chance of contributing to the next World Series bound Padres team
padresfan
Heck yeah
bleacherbum
Let’s go!!!!!!
davidcoonce74
Same bonus as Donavan Tate! I’m excited to see him in action. Wonder if they’ll start him aggressively, maybe even in low-A.
padresfan
Now if they can just signed house at the min of the top 10
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
They already did sign mason house signed for $730k. KLTV abc reported it wednesday
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Nice, hopefully in the years to come, this will be seen as money well spent.