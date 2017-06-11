Phillies Place Cesar Hernandez On DL

The Phillies have announced that second baseman Cesar Hernandez has been placed on the 10-day DL, as expected, with a left oblique strain. Righty Joaquin Benoit has been activated from the DL and will take Hernandez’s place on the team’s 25-man roster.

As CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury previously noted, Hernandez was injured while throwing on Friday. He was batting .277/.336/.399 for the Phillies this season after emerging as a key offensive and defensive contributor last year. Some Phillies fans might have hoped prospect Scott Kingery, who is batting .300/.377/.612 for Double-A Reading, might have been promoted to take Hernandez’s place, but the team will instead turn to longtime Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick, who will move in from the outfield to play second. The move could have implications for Kendrick’s status as a trade candidate; as Steve Adams noted in the Phillies entry in MLBTR’s Taking Inventory series earlier this week, Kendrick’s strong hitting so far this year could make him an attractive trade target for contenders later this summer. Daniel Nava could see more time in the outfield as a result of any playing time Kendrick might receive at second.

The Phillies placed Benoit on the 10-day DL last week due to a left knee sprain. The 39-year-old has a 3.68 ERA, 7.8 K/9 and 4.9 BB/9 over 22 innings thus far this season.