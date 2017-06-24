Minor MLB Transactions: 6/24/17

We’ll track the latest minor moves from around baseball in this post…
Newest Moves
- The White Sox signed Grant Green to a minor league deal on Wednesday, the team’s Triple-A affiliate announced (on Twitter). The veteran infielder signed a minors contract with the Nationals over the winter and appeared in two games for the team before being outrighted off the 40-man roster in April and released in mid-June. Picked 13th overall by the A’s in the 2009 draft, Green has played for four teams over parts of five seasons in the big leagues, posting a .248/.283/.336 slash line in 353 PA.
- The Athletics signed left-hander Patrick Schuster last week, Baseball America’s Matt Eddy reports. Schuster joined the A’s organization just a couple of days after being released from his minor league deal with the Dodgers. This is Schuster’s second stint in Oakland, as he made his MLB debut last July before being claimed on waivers by the Phillies in September. Still just 26 and in his ninth year as a pro, Schuster has a 3.38 ERA over 474 2/3 IP in the minors (mostly as a reliever) as well as 11 big league games with the A’s and Phillies.
- The Tigers released southpaw Mike Zagurski earlier this month, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports (via Twitter). Zagurski signed a minor league deal with Detroit last winter, making his return to North American baseball after spending the previous two seasons in Japan. The lefty posted a 3.29 ERA, 5.38 K/BB rate and 14.2 K/9 over 27 1/3 combined innings at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, including a 5.06 ERA in 10 2/3 IP at Toledo despite those impressive peripherals. Zagurski will now look to catch on with another team in hopes of making it back to the majors for the first time since 2013.
Earlier Today
- Veteran Phillies players Michael Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez were each released, according to the MLB.com transactions page. Both were designated at the same time recently, and the Phils evidently couldn’t find takers in trade — which isn’t terribly surprising given their pronounced struggles and big salaries. Saunders, 30, had a strong 2016 season and has mostly been a better-than-average hitter in the big leagues, so he’ll surely find a new opportunity elsewhere. The same holds for Gomez, who always seemed miscast as a closer but might provide some solid innings in a middle-relief role. Though both can now be had for the league minimum, it would perhaps be a surprise were either to sign directly only a MLB roster at this stage of the season.
- Likewise, the Royals announced that release waivers have been requested on veteran right-hander Chris Young, who was just designated. It’s not clear whether the 38-year-old will continue pitching after losing his job with Kansas City. He overcame significant arm injuries to make it back to the majors, and had a few good years upon his return, but has struggled mightily over the past two campaigns.
- The Twins have released lefty Adam Wilk, per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press (via Twitter). He had been designated for assignment after making a few fill-in outings for Minnesota. Wilk has allowed 14 earned runs on 24 hits in his 14 MLB innings this year, while recording just eight strikeouts against nine walks. He’ll likely end up finding a new organization on a minors deal.
Comments
angels fan
Wrong Chris young
claude raymond
If you say so
statmaster96
The link to BB ref is incorrect.
pitnick
Fun fact: in the entire history of the internet, no one has ever linked to the correct Chris Young, no matter which one they were trying to link to.
thekid9
That’s fun fact is absolutely true
davidcoonce74
It’s a bummer about Young; I’ll miss watching him pitch. He was one of the most unique pitchers in baseball there for a while. He threw 86, but had a unique profile. Flyball hitter, always suppressed hits although of course gave up home runs. Despite that below-average fastball had good K rates in his prime. But could never stay healthy. The Padres have never had a pitcher throw a no-hitter, but I saw him take one into the 9th once. he lost it with one out on a Joe Randa homer.
LA Sam
Yea, always liked em, interesting guy, smart too, Ivy League, how many times was he given up for dead as player cause of injuries n then yr or 2 later, there he is working his way up from some bodies AAA team…? Luved watchin em pitch, he is a PITCHER, u can’t even call his stuff average, but he won, survived, n has had a nice lil career playing kids gm. Who knows….maybe he can pull another rabbit out of a hat, good luck CY!
davidcoonce74
He’s made about 29 million dollars for what has been an improbable career, so good for him.