Pirates Designate Pat Light For Assignment

The Pirates announced today that they’ve designated righty Pat Light for assignment. The move clears space on the Bucs’ 40-man roster for righty Edgar Santana, who was promoted today, as anticipated, along with fellow reliever A.J. Schugel. The move fills the Bucs’ 25-man roster after the demotions of starter Tyler Glasnow and reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.

The 26-year-old Light has pitched this season for Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 3.76 ERA and 6.8 K/9 over 26 1/3 innings, but with 5.1 BB/9. The former Red Sox first-round pick throws hard but has struggled with his control in the high minors and in brief big-league stints with Boston and Minnesota. The Bucs acquired him from the Twins in a minor deal in February.

The 25-year-old Santana got off to a late start to his pro career, making his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League at age 22, but he’s quickly emerged as one of the Bucs’ most interesting young relievers. This year, he’s posted a 1.93 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 over 32 2/3 innings with Indianapolis. He ranks 21st in MLB.com’s list of the Pirates’ top 30 prospects, receiving praise for his 96-97 MPH fastball and his slider.