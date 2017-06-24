Pirates Outright Josh Lindblom

The Pirates announced that righty Josh Lindblom has been outrighted to Triple-A. He had been throwing at Indianapolis already on a rehab assignment.
Lindblom, who just turned 30, threw 10 1/3 rough innings for Pittsburgh as a long reliever before hitting the DL with an oblique injury. Entering the season, he had not seen much big league action since 2013.
Pittsburgh had brought Lindblom in on a minors deal after he spent two years with Korea’s Lotte Giants. Before being called up, he was throwing fairly well at Triple-A, with 29 2/3 frames of 3.64 ERA ball and 7.3 K/9 against 2.1 BB/9.
Comments
Phillies2017
Didn’t even realize he was on the 40 man roster
wiggysf
Wrong Giants. This is under the San Francisco name.
Steve Malik
Another Dollar Tree signing by NH that’s a bomb,,, no B loss !!!