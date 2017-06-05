Quick Hits: Otani, Ortiz, Bour, Yanks, A’s

A left hamstring injury has limited Nippon Ham Fighters right-handed ace/left-handed slugger Shohei Otani to just eight games this year in what could be his final season in Japan. Otani’s going to stay on the shelf for a while longer, it seems, as Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times tweets that he won’t take the field again until at least July. All of the 22-year-old’s appearances this season have come at designated hitter. (In case you missed it, MLBTR contributor Chuck Wasserstrom recently put together a must-read piece on Otani.)
More from around the game:
- Pedro Martinez generated some excitement on social media Monday when he tweeted that former Red Sox teammate and fellow retiree David Ortiz is “working out” and in “baseball shape.” However, there’s “zero indication” the longtime designated hitter is considering a comeback, tweets Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. On whether he regrets his decision to retire after last season, Ortiz said Monday (via Abraham), “No, not at all man, I’m happy.”
- Marlins first baseman Justin Bour has a bone bruise in his left ankle that could require a stint on the disabled list, manager Don Mattingly announced Monday (Twitter link via Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel). Bour, who’s now using a walking boot, hasn’t been in the Marlins’ lineup since Saturday. With seven wins in its past 10 games, Miami has been hot lately, but the club is just 24-32 and a lofty 8.5 games out of a playoff spot. Losing Bour would further damage the Marlins’ slim postseason hopes, as the 29-year-old has slashed a remarkable .295/.369/.589 with 16 home runs in 214 plate appearances.
- In response to a report that the Yankees are in the market for a third base upgrade, Mike Axisa of River Ave Blues lists Todd Frazier, David Freese, Jed Lowrie, Mike Moustakas, Martin Prado, Trevor Plouffe and Yangervis Solarte as potential acquisition candidates for the Bombers. Of course, two of those players – Prado and Solarte – have been Yankees in the past. Interestingly, the team traded Solarte to San Diego in a deal for its current starting third baseman, Chase Headley, back in 2014. Headley has fallen off since his halcyon days with the Padres, though, and has been a rare weak link for the first-place Yankees this season.
- Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien, who underwent surgery on a fractured right wrist April 18, might not return until July, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 27-homer man from 2016 just began hitting off a tee Monday and will need to embark on a fairly lengthy rehab assignment (one or two weeks) when he’s ready to take the field again, relays Slusser.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Moose would cost too much and the others no thanks.
RunDMC
I wonder if OAK would make Healy available.
lucienbel
Haven’t really seen a ton of Yankees games this year…how’s Headley’s defense been holding up?