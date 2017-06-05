Quick Hits: Otani, Ortiz, Bour, Yanks, A’s

A left hamstring injury has limited Nippon Ham Fighters right-handed ace/left-handed slugger Shohei Otani to just eight games this year in what could be his final season in Japan. Otani’s going to stay on the shelf for a while longer, it seems, as Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times tweets that he won’t take the field again until at least July. All of the 22-year-old’s appearances this season have come at designated hitter. (In case you missed it, MLBTR contributor Chuck Wasserstrom recently put together a must-read piece on Otani.)

More from around the game: