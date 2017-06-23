Headlines

Rays To Designate Derek Norris, Activate Wilson Ramos

By | at

The Rays have designated catcher Derek Norris, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). He’ll make way for Wilson Ramos, who’ll be activated from the 60-day DL.

Norris, 28, was added just before the start of the season after he was released by the Nationals — who had themselves acquired him early in the offseason when Ramos hit the open market. Ramos ended up signing an incentive-laden deal with the Rays, who knew he’d miss the bulk of the first half while completing the rehabilitation of a torn ACL.

While Norris helped bridge to Ramos, and ended his run with the Rays with a bang by hitting his ninth homer tonight, he had struggled at the plate. Largely matching a messy 2016 effort, Norris has managed only a .188/.242/.347 slash in his 198 plate appearances on the year. Still, he figures to draw plenty of interest elsewhere given his past success at the plate and excellent pitch-framing reputation.

The Rays are surely pleased to be getting Ramos back now. If he can provide anything like the production he carried last year — .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs in 523 plate appearances — he’ll be quite a bargain. With Tampa Bay in fairly solid position to contend at least for a Wild Card, Ramos may deliver a significant boost in advance of the deadline.

Comments

  1. Who would’ve thought the waiver claim would beat out the free agent with a much bigger name. Not often the Rays throw out the big name for a better player

    0
    1

  2. Yes it does. He is saying even though Norris has a bigger name than Jesus Sucre, that the Rays are keeping he better player, in this case, Sucre

    1
    0

    • Sure. To one person.

      Poorly worded, but it’s the Internet.

      2
      1

  3. Goes 3-3, with a HR and a 2B today, and is cut after the game.

    0
    0

  4. They are also easily in contention for the division if you take a quick glance at the standings.

    0
    0

