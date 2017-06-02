Red Sox To Place Eduardo Rodriguez On 10-Day DL

3:30pm: Rodriguez suffered a subluxation — which is a partial dislocation of the kneecap that he is uniquely prone to — according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski (via Drellich; Twitter links). The expectation is that Brian Johnson will take the open rotation slot.

2:34pm: The Red Sox will place lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, according to Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. Rodriguez experienced right knee discomfort today after slipping while getting ready for yesterday’s outing. Reliever Brandon Workman will take the open roster spot, per Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com (via Twitter).

Rodriguez was ultimately shelled yesterday, a rare dud of a start in what has been an excellent overall performance thus far in 2017. The 24-year-old southpaw owns a 3.54 ERA with 9.6 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 through 61 innings on the year.

News of a knee injury is of greater concern in his case, though, given his history of such ailments. Rodriguez missed action with knee troubles in 2016 and tweaked the joint over the winter.

While it’s far from clear at this point how long Rodriguez will be out, the absence means the Boston rotation will again be without a key member for at least some time. David Price has only just returned to the majors, which momentarily gave the organization the kind of five-man group it had anticipated over the winter. Righty Steven Wright is expected to miss the entire rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his knee, so another fill-in option will ultimately be called upon to take Rodriguez’s next scheduled start.